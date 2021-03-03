(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is among the state's first recipients of a new single-dose vaccine against COVID-19.
Reynolds announced during her weekly press conference Wednesday that she would be receiving the vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson and encouraged Iowans to trust its effectiveness.
"Today at the end of my press conference, I'll be getting vaccinated with the J&J vaccine," said Reynolds. "I wouldn't ask Iowans to do anything that I'm not willing to do. I trust that this vaccine is both safe and effective, and I appreciate the convenience of getting it done with just one dose."
Reynolds received the shot, along with the First Gentleman Kevin Reynolds and Iowa Department of Public Health Director Kelly Garcia. The new vaccine is the third given emergency use authorization in the United States. In addition to requiring only one dose -- as opposed to two required for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines -- Reynolds says the new vaccine is easier to ship and handle.
"A first dose vaccine means twice as many people can be fully vaccinated in a fraction of the time it takes to complete two doses spaced at least 21 and 28 days apart," said Reynolds. "Plus, it can be stored at routine refrigeration temperatures, allowing greater flexibility to be used in a variety of settings."
The Biden Administration has purchased 100 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but the initial rollout is expected to be limited. Reynolds says the new influx of vaccine will allow the state to ramp up efforts on vaccinating those in the Phase 1B population.
"The 25,600 doses allocated to Iowa are arriving now and tomorrow," said Reynolds. "We'll begin vaccinating the next tier of eligible Iowans, which includes some workforce populations who have been essential to keeping the critical supply chains moving over the last year."
Reynolds says the initial wave will include more essential workers.
"In total, our plan is to vaccinate nearly 160,000 employees who work or live in congregate settings at the 456 food processing, ag production and manufacturing and distribution companies across Iowa," said Reynolds. "We anticipate that it will take five weeks to vaccinate this population. Of course, that always depends on the vaccine allocations that we receive."
Vaccination efforts continue throughout Iowa, including through local public health agencies, health care providers, local pharmacies, Hy-Vee pharmacies and some Walgreens and CVS locations. For more information about providers offering the vaccine and to find out how to schedule an appointment, visit vaccinate.iowa.gov.