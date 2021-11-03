(Carlisle) -- Child care shortages and task force solutions were the topic of discussion at the Iowa Governor's latest press conference.
Speaking from the Sprouts Early Learning Academy in Carlisle, Iowa Wednesday morning, Governor Kim Reynolds addressed child care deserts in the state and presented the report of her Child Care Task Force. Reynolds began the conference by describing the problematic situation several working parents have dealt with in Iowa.
"Iowa leads the nation in the share of households where both parents work, and yet 23% of Iowans, including 35% of rural Iowans, live in a child care desert, and they average Iowa family spends more on child care then it does on housing," Reynolds said. "All told, the shortage cost the Iowa economy an astonishing $935 million annually."
In March, Reynolds assembled the Child Care Task Force, comprised of business representatives, non-profit organizers, child care providers, and local government.
Taskforce leader Emily Schmitt says the board found several areas for the state to address. These included regulatory barriers, financing, workforce issues, eligibility for increasing child care assistance, and increasing employer engagement and investment opportunities.
"We developed creative solutions, some of my favorites are streamlining operations through shared services, and partnering with IEDA to create new facilities with rehabbing vacant schools," Schmitt said. "And simple solutions, that we often miss, that is providing solutions for employers that want to support child care needs for their work force, but just don't know where to start."
Reynolds says her administration will move forward as soon as possible with a number of the recommendations in the report.
"The state will support the implementation of a child care management system to enable child care providers to leverage a shared service model," Reynolds said. "This is a statewide web-based platform that will assist providers with various business operations such as administrative tasks, new purchasing, and professional development."
Other items the administration will address include the creation of a "Best Place for Working Parents" designation, which will begin in January 2022.
Sprouts Early Learning Academy director Paige Smothers emphasized the importance of not just providing the bare minimum of child care.
"In offering the bare minimum of care, our children are missing out on a large learning opportunity," Smothers said. "Here at Sprouts Early Learning Academy, we approach each day with our students as an opportunity to provide them with a well-rounded educational experience. Providing all of our students with structure, age appropriate learning materials, and a safe, nurturing classroom, is the key to providing the environment child care has best to offer."
Reynolds says the COVID-19 pandemic only worsened the child care shortage, prompting the task force's creation and a tighter deadline to find solutions.