(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says the state is looking for an outside partner to help streamline the COVID-19 vaccination process.
During her weekly press conference Thursday, Reynolds announced that the state has given out nearly 276,000 doses of the vaccine since December. Reynolds says she realizes the vaccine rollout has been rocky.
"We're making progress, but I recognize that the vaccine process isn't as fast or as easy as many of us would like it to be," said Reynolds. "While vaccine supply continues to remain low and will for some time, we must ensure that when shipments are received, they're getting to the providers as quickly as possible and into the arms of Iowans."
Reynolds lauded vaccination efforts in counties like Polk County, where she says 100% of the vaccine doses have been given out each week before the county receives its next shipment. She says she is working with other counties who are struggling to get doses into people's arms.
"This week, my team and the team at the Department of Public Health have been working with counties across the state to identify and understand barriers that may be slowing down the vaccination process and developing plans on how we can start to resolve those issues," said Reynolds. "I expect to see positive results soon. We all want the same thing. We need to figure out how we can work together to make that happen."
Reynolds says the state has put out a request for an outside company to help simplify the vaccination scheduling process.
"The state is issuing an RFP for solutions to quickly stand up a centralized vaccine registration and referral system," said Reynolds. "Ideally, it would create a one-stop shop where Iowans could provide their information and be matched with vaccine providers near them."
Reynolds was questioned as to why the state is just now exploring a central scheduling mechanism, nearly two months after vaccinations began in the state. She says inconsistent and low supply meant the state had no need for such a system earlier.
"We're trying to manage the amount and trying to put strategies in place so that when those do continue to increase, we'll be able to streamline our position," said Reynolds. "There are other states that are moving in this direction too. Other states have done it and we believe it will be a relatively quick turnaround and we'll be in a good position to really expedite, streamline and help Iowans maneuver through scheduling and getting vaccine."
Reynolds says other states have seen people make appointments, only to have those appointments cancelled two or three times when a lower-than-expected shipments of vaccines comes in. The Governor says she does not want that problem to happen in Iowa.