(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds calls the state's budget situation "manageable" as lawmakers return to the Capitol Wednesday.
Last week, the Revenue Estimating Conference predicted that Iowa would see a drop of $65 million in revenues due to lost economic activity from COVID-19. Legislators return to Des Moines Wednesday as they try to wrap up a state budget before the new fiscal year begins July 1st. Reynolds says they will now have an idea of what they are working with in crafting a budget.
"The REC has given us a better picture of the economic impact of COVID-19 and how it has impacted the state's bottom line," said Reynolds. "They're estimating a reduction in state revenue for fiscal year 21 of 0.8% -- or $65 million. Although sharply different than where we were a few months ago, it's manageable."
Reynolds says the state is in a solid position financially to weather the storm of decreased revenue.
"Because of the fiscally responsible approach that we've taken to budgeting in the recent years, we are in a solid position with cash reserves that are full," said Reynolds. "It's going to be important for us to continue budgeting conservatively, keeping the focus on key priorities that support Iowa's economic recovery, such as workforce development, behavioral health services and rural broadband access."
One victim of the COVID-19 pandemic will be a bold plan proposed by Reynolds at the beginning of the year. The Invest in Iowa plan would raise sales tax and lower income tax to fund a number of programs -- including funding mental health at the state level. Reynolds says that plan is being placed on hold.
"Circumstances have changed, and we're going to have to put that plan on the back burner, but it will be back in the future," said Reynolds.
Reynolds says other policy bills may also now have to wait until next legislative session to get passed.
"While some priorities have now changed, my expectation is that what hasn't changed is our collective commitment to doing what's right for Iowa right now," said Reynolds.
Iowa did receive around $1.25 billion from the federal government under the CARES Act to help pay for COVID-19-related expenses. Reynolds has already allocated $700 million and is holding $550 million in reserve.