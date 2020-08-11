(Des Moines) -- Iowa is in response-and-recovery mode following Monday's massive storm.
Govenor Kim Reynolds Tuesday morning issued disaster declarations for 13 counties impacted by a derecho causing widespread damage virtually throughout the entire state. Counties included in the declaration are Benton, Boone, Cedar, Clinton, Dallas, Jasper, Johnson, Linn, Marshall, Muscatine, Poweshiek, Story and Tama. High winds gusting in excess of 70 mph, plus heavy rain and hail, hammered most of the state, damaging homes, businesses and vehicles, and blocking major roadways. Reynolds says the storm dealt a heavy blow to crops in parts of the state.
"This morning, I had a farmer reach out to me to say that this was the worst damage to crops and farm buildings that he has ever seen across the state in such a wide area," said Reynolds. "Early estimates--again, early estimates--are that 10 million crop acres have been impacted by the storms. Although it will take days or weeks to know the full scope of the damage, initial reports are significant."
Reynolds says a number of state facilities suffered heavy damage.
"We were informed last evening that the Woodward Resource Center had significant roof damage to four buildings," she said. "The Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown also had severe damage to its buildings, and limited access because of debris and power lines. The Department of Inspections and Appeals also reported some nursing homes that have been impacted. The Madrid Home for the Aging in Boone County had part of its roof torn off, which forced the evacuation of six COVID-19 patients. Although no residents were injured, one staff member was taken to the hospital when a window blew out."
In addition, the governor says COVID-19 testing sites in Cedar Rapids, Davenport and Marshalltown were closed Tuesday because of storm damage. She hopes all three will be reopened Wednesday.
Even more significant is the damage to the state's power grid. Reynolds says approximately 450,000 households were still without electricity as of Tuesday. Geri Huser is chair of the Iowa Utilities Board.
"Utility companies have reported to the IUB," said Huser, "and have indicated that the storm damage was one of the most destructive of record, with downed power lines, destructive tree damage, and hundreds of thousands of utility customers that are without service.
"While utility crews are working 24-7, at this time, there is no exact identified time for restoration of service. And, utility crews and emergency management officers are making customers aware that some areas of service can expect to be without power for several days."
Reynolds and Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg planned to tour storm-ravaged areas of Tama and Linn counties Tuesday afternoon. The governor expects more disaster declarations as storm reports continue to come in.