(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says vaccination against COVID-19 remains the state's best tool to fight a rising number of serious infections.
Currently, the Iowa Department of Public Health reports 373 hospitalizations across the state with COVID-19 as the primary diagnosis and another 151 hospitalizations where COVID-19 is a secondary diagnosis. Reynolds says the large majority of infections requiring hospitalization are from unvaccinated individuals.
"Of those currently hospitalized, 79% were not vaccinated when they were infected, and 90% of COVID patients currently admitted to an ICU are unvaccinated," said Reynolds. "The data reflects -- as you've heard for months now -- that COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective at preventing serious illness, hospitalizations and death."
While saying vaccines are highly effective, Reynolds reiterated her stance that vaccinations should be an individual decision and not mandated by the government.
"First of all, we don't know all of their health decisions," said Reynolds. "You don't know my health decisions and I don't know yours. There may be really justified reasons that they don't do that. That's why I don't believe mandates work. I think we need to allow them to talk to their physicians, talk about some of their health issues that they may have and together make that decision."
Starting this week, the state will update its COVID-19 statistics website to include statistics on hospitalizations of unvaccinated individuals. Reynolds says the data will be updated three times per week, instead of the once per week that is currently happening.
"The data that we're seeing here in the state of Iowa, those that are being hospitalized -- a significant percentage -- is unvaccinated," said Reynolds. "It works. It reiterates the fact that people are not getting as sick. We're not seeing it convert into hospitalizations and we're also not seeing the deaths also go up."
With the start of the school year around the state, Iowa has also seen a steady increase in positive cases, including a statewide 14-day positivity rate at 8.6%. Reynolds signed a bill into law last spring that would prevent any school district from implementing a mask mandate. She says the decision to wear a mask in school remains with the parent.
"We have to remember it's their right to wear a mask," said Reynolds. "They can make sure that they are in an N-95 or they can use a face shield. There's various things we can do to help mitigate their chances of being exposed. It's a law in Iowa. I believe parents can visit with their doctors and then they will make an informed on what's the best thing for their child. That's where I believe it needs to stay."
In the last week, Iowans under the age of 18 accounted for 22% of new COVID-19 cases throughout the state.