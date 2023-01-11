(Des Moines) -- Education reform and healthcare are front and center for Governor Kim Reynolds heading into 2023.
During her Condition of the State Address to a joint session of the State Legislature Tuesday evening, Reynolds announced a plan to establish Education Savings Accounts, which would help parents send their children to private schools, who might not otherwise. In the next school year, Reynolds says $7,598 in state funds would be placed in the accounts -- which is the same amount public schools receive per pupil in supplemental state aid.
"We have incredible public schools filled with amazing and dedicated teachers and my daughter is one of them," said Reynolds. "But every child is an individual who deserves an education tailored to their unique needs. Parents are in the best position to identify the right environment."
She says the accounts would focus on low-income families for the first three years before all Iowa parents would be eligible for state money to cover private school tuition and related expenses. Regarding public schools, Reynolds hopes the legislature will work to loosen the specifications on how districts can utilize state funds. Additionally, the state is expanding funding for its Teacher Apprenticeship Program.
Reynolds also called for expanding the More Options for Maternal Support, or MOMS, program, which currently supports non-profits promoting healthy pregnancies and childbirth. Additions would include non-profit grants to support at-risk fathers and mentorship for school-age males.
"One pregnancy support center estimated that 85% of their clients would carry their child to term if they had a supportive partner, and studies show that without a father present a child is more likely to have behavioral issues, live in poverty, and die in infancy," she said. "With him, those indicators and others are reversed. Mothers are more likely to receive pre-natal care, have a healthy birth, and experience less stress as a parent."
Childbirth and parenting weren't the only healthcare-related topics prioritized by Reynolds, citing a 34% increase in drug overdose deaths in the state since 2019. In addition to launching a Public Awareness Campaign on Opioid Overdose, the Governor is also calling for an increase in penalties against fentanyl-related crimes -- a drug that Reynolds says attributed to 83% of the state's opioid-related deaths in 2021.
"I'm calling on the legislature to increase penalties for manufacturing and distributing fentanyl in any amount," said Reynolds. "That means longer sentences and higher fines even when the quantity is small, and when an overdose leads to death or serious injury, the sentences will be even steeper."
Reynolds is also calling to allow first responders easy access to Naloxone -- a drug used to treat narcotic overdoses -- which she says can currently only be distributed by pharmacies. Finally, Reynolds has proposed reducing the number of state cabinet agencies from 37 to 16 to streamline government operations. She points to the success of the recent merger of the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Department of Human Services.
"No employees lost their jobs nor was any service downgraded in importance -- in fact, just the opposite happened," said Reynolds. "The streamlined organization allowed parties to take advantage of scale and integration, related functions were knit more closely together, and collaboration between agencies improved."
She also signed an executive order that puts a moratorium on any new rules while state agencies assess whether their existing rules are worth their cost. Not included in Reynold's address was an endorsement of property tax reform that several state legislatures have listed near the top of their to-do list for the 90th General Assembly.