(Des Moines) -- More businesses and activities can resume in Iowa beginning next Monday.
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced Tuesday morning that revised public health measures would lift restrictions previously in place due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic. Reynolds says these businesses will reopen on June 1st.
"Speedways and racetracks can open events to spectators," said Reynolds. "Outdoor perfomance venues such as amphitheaters and grandstands can hold live performances. Casinos and gaming facilities may reopen, as well as amusement parks, bowling alleys, poll halls and arcades--all at 50% of normal operating capacity, and according to social distancing, hygiene and public health measures."
Also on June 1st, social community, recreational, leisure and sports gatherings of more than 10 people would be permitted again--but with the some regulations.
"Groups and individuals attending the gatherings must maintain six feet social distancing," she said, "and venues are limited to 50% of normal operating capacity, or the level necessary to maintain adequate distancing, and also must follow social distancing, hygiene and public health measures."
Reynolds's announcement is in addition to other reopenings announced last week. Movie theaters, zoos, aquariums, museums and wedding reception venues were allowed to resume operations last Friday with proper public health guidelines. Public pools were allowed to reopen that same day for lap swimming and swimming lessons. And, on Thursday, Reynolds says bars and other establishments that serve alcohol will open. However, State Epidemologist Sarah Reester says businesses and other venues resuming activities must be responsible.
"So, while businesses are being allowed to open," said Reester, "they're also being required to do so in a responsible way that promotes social distancing within the establishments and venues. Please pay attention to, and follow the restrictions that are in place when you visit these establishments, to keep yourself and others as safe as possible."
Reester adds persons 65 and older, or individuals susceptible to health should continue to stay home as much as possible.
Additionally, Reynolds announced that the moratorium on foreclosures and evictions will be phased out as of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. As a result, the governor says funding from the state's share of the federal CARES Act will be used to create of a COVID-19 Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Program. Administered by the Iowa Finance Authority, funding from the program would be made available to eligible Iowans experiencing a documented income loss due to coronavirus, and having difficulties paying rent or mortgages.