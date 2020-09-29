(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says wearing face coverings could lead to less time spent in quarantine because of COVID-19.
During her weekly press conference Tuesday morning, Reynolds announced an adjustment in Iowa Department of Public Health recommendations. Under the new recommendations, persons in close contact with someone infected with coronavirus do not need to quarantine if both individuals were wearing masks. Reynolds says the adjustment is based on conversations with school superintendents around the state expressing frustrations over prolonged quarantining of students--especially in situations where face coverings are required.
"Despite their commitment to implementing layered mitigation strategies," said Reynolds, "to protect the health of their students, and teachers, and staff, and to keep everyone in the classroom, in some situations, they're having to quarantine a disproportionately high number of students, when just a few positive cases have been identified."
State Epidemiologist Dr. Caitlyn Pedati says the IDPH's new recommendation linking mask wearing with quarantines is based on studies of school districts in Sioux County, which is one of the state's hot spots for COVID-19.
"We were able to take a look at some of our own data from Sioux County," said Pedati, "an area that's unfortunately experiencing increased community spread right now, and we were able to compare a district that was using face coverings to three districts that were not. The three districts that did not make use of the face coverings actually saw a 30-to-130% higher rate of new COVID cases."
Pedati says it's important to adjust coronavirus recommendations based on new data.
"This is exactly the kind of adjustment we want to make as we move along, based on best available evidence," she said. "We're going to work with our partners here in Iowa, with our neighboring states and with our federal colleagues, to gain more information, and a better understanding. And if we find that there's new information, where we need to make another adjustment, we'll do that as well--just as we always have all along."
Pedati says states such as Nebraska and Wyoming recently made similar guideline adjustments. While saying she's not issuing a mask mandate, Reynolds hopes the adjustment will encourage Iowans to wear face coverings whenever possible.
"We know that they're effective," said the governor, "and, if they're using them, and they're doing it properly, and if everybody was wearing a mask, then they shouldn't have to quarantine for 14 days. I think it provides some flexibility to them, and if really helps keep the kids in school, but it helps keep the kids in school in a safe, responsible manner."
State officials add face shields are not sufficient in meeting the governor's new quarantine guidance.