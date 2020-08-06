(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says she encourages Iowans to wear masks when social distancing isn't possible, but stopped short of saying she would issue a statewide mandate.
Reynolds says State Attorney General Tom Miller agrees with her office that city or county governments do not have the ability to issue public mask mandates.
"We've been in consultation with the AG throughout the entire process," said Reynolds. "He has backed up that we don't believe that during a public health emergency that the local governments have the authority to supersede what has been put in place at the statewide level by the governor."
Reynolds says she still encourages face coverings when social distancing measures are not possible.
"My message has remained the same throughout all of this," said Reynolds. "That is that we encourage Iowans to wear a mask when they are interacting with others and they are unable to social distance. Within that, businesses have the opportunity to choose to require masks in their establishment. Schools can choose to require masks for their students and teachers. And governments can choose to require masks in their buildings."
Reynolds says she is reluctant to issue a statewide mandate when there are varying situations throughout the state.
"I just don't believe that a one-size-fits-all from a government mandate is the right direction," said Reynolds. "The goal is to get individuals to help us slow the spread and to help contain and mitigate the virus activity. As (State Medical Director) Dr. (Caitlin) Pedati has said and a lot of people have said is one of the ways we can start to slow the spread is by wearing a face covering, social distancing, staying home when you're sick and wash your hands often, practicing good health care measures."
Reynolds says her office is still monitoring positivity rates in various parts of the state. She says they still have the ability to impose public health measures in response to growing case numbers in certain parts of the state.
"If we need to continue to do things like limit the numbers for social gathering based on where we are seeing some of the increased activity, based on the population who is being most impacted so that we don't see that start to spread out and impact community numbers -- the team is watching that very closely, then I think those are the actions that we can take that will be more purposeful in helping us really manage and maintain the virus activity across the state of Iowa," said Reynolds.
Around the country, 34 states currently have some form of a mask mandate in place. Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska are among the 16 states that do not have a statewide mandate.