(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is joining other governors around the country in requesting an extension for the use of National Guard troops in the fight against COVID-19.
Currently, the Trump Administration has approved a Title 32 status through June 24th, which extends federal pay and benefits to National Guard soldiers and allows states to use them for various tasks. Reynolds says getting an extension of that authorization is critical.
"I've already sent a letter and requested that Title 32 be extended through the end of July," said Reynolds. "I've joined all other governors across the country through the National Governor's Association in also sending a letter to the administration asking them to extend it through July, because of the important work that they are doing in helping us address COVID-19."
In Iowa, the National Guard has been used to set up Test Iowa mobile testing sites, deliver PPE and other testing materials around the state and serve as part of strike teams that conduct testing and contact tracing investigations in high infection areas. Reynolds says without the National Guard, the state could see a large increase in the cost of conducting tests and investigations.
"The Department of Public Health received funding -- an additional $100 million I believe -- for testing and case investigation is a big piece of that," said Reynolds. "They are walking through the numbers right now and taking a look at what that looks like and if we lost the guard's support, what would be the cost to hire and bring on additional help to allow us to continue to do a really important component of that. That's case investigation."
In a tweet Thursday morning, Trump said he will extend the National Guard authorization through mid-August. Reynolds says in the meantime, the state is working to improve its processes and speed up contact tracing investigations.
"Through the Test Iowa program, we also ask a lot of the questions on the front end, so that's really enhanced the process that we're doing with the case investigation," said Reynolds. "That's streamlined that as well and allowed us to be really efficient with that process too."
Iowa now reports 18,524 total positive cases of the virus with 10,217 patients recovered. There have been 503 reported deaths in the state so far.