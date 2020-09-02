(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is taking note of a sharp increase in new COVID-19 cases in a handful of Iowa counties.
A report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Iowa had the highest increase in the rate of COVID-19 infections in the country last week, as well as the fifth-highest positivity rate. Reynolds says the state has identified many of the cases being tied to college students being back on campus. In Johnson County -- where the University of Iowa is located -- cases have nearly doubled in the last three weeks. Of the new cases, 74% are in adults between 19 and 24 years old.
"A continued rise in cases among any age group can result in an increase in community spread, putting our most vulnerable at higher risk," said Reynolds. "It can also impact our essential workforce, keeping health care professional, law enforcement officers and teacher away from their work during a time when they have a critical role to play. We can't prevent people from getting sick or stop the virus completely, but together we can mitigate and manage it."
Reynolds says as the pandemic wears on, we are learning more about the virus every day.
"Our health care professionals are experienced in identifying symptoms and caring for COVID-19 patients, treatments such as Remdesivir or convalescent plasma are available and effective and we have built up our testing capacity through the State Hygienic Lab, through Test Iowa and our large health care systems, so that the state has a sustainable, long-term testing strategy to meet the needs of Iowans."
Earlier this week, the White House Coronavirus Task Force recommended that Iowa close bars in 61 counties, implement a statewide mask mandate and plan for increased testing at the state's colleges. Reynolds says she is communication with White House officials.
"I have done a lot of them, but we have data that we are looking at on a daily basis," said Reynolds. "I still believe it's up to the governors in the various states to make those decisions."
Reynolds says she has already enacted a number of the steps that the task force recommended.
"We are in contact and I tell them what we're doing," said Reynolds. "Sometimes they don't have the entire picture of the things that we're doing. We closed some of the bars where we attributed the higher number of positive numbers to by the data that we have and by the contact tracing that we're doing. Sometimes they don't have access to that information. In the nursing homes, we're ahead of them. Working with our colleges, universities and community colleges, we had already done that, so we were able to align that with what some of the recommendations were too."
Reynolds did announce that she is reopening the Small Business Relief Fund for impacted bars in six counties that she ordered closed last week. The fund will allow the businesses to get grants from the Iowa Economic Development Authority to help with cash flow.