(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says she's "cautiously optimistic" the state is making progress on COVID-19.
At her weekly news conference Tuesday morning, the governor noted a decrease in the number of new cases and hospitalizations since the alarming spike in the coronavirus spread in November. Reynolds says last week--November 22nd through the 28th--marked the significant progress in weeks.
"More than 14,200 cases were reported--about half of the previous week's total--and the positivity rate was at 15%--a 6% drop," said Reynolds. "So, even though most testing stopped for the day of Thanksgiving, more than 95,000 Iowans were still tested last week, which is several thousand more than were tested the first week of November."
Reynolds says the declining positively rates aren't simply because of the Thanksgiving holiday.
"At a local level, many counties are reporting positivity rates over time that are either stabilizing or increasing," she said. "We've also seen the hospitalization rate decrease day over day since its peak on November 17th. Equally encouraging, new admissions and ICU utilization are also declining."
Reynolds says the state continues to monitor a "slow, steady progress," and is staying in touch with local health care officials. However, the governor also noted the number of cases in long term care facilities continue to rise, and more facilities are in an outbreak status. With the Thanksgiving weekend over, Reynolds says the state will closely monitor case counts, positively rates and hospitalizations over the next two weeks for any significant increases.
"Experience has shown us that holiday events can result in an increase in new cases after family and friends have gathered to celebrate," said Reynolds. "However, we are cautiously optimistic that the mitigation efforts currently in place are achieving what they are intended to do, and that is decrease the spread of the virus, and get it to a more manageable level."
Last month, the governor instituted a number of public health measures designed to curb the rapid rise of COVID cases across the state, including facemask requirements in indoor spaces and state office buildings, and limiting social, community, business or leisure gathers to no more than 15 people indoors and 30 people outdoors, among other mitigation measures.