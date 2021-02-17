(Des Moines) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says the state is making progress on vaccinating individuals against COVID-19.
During her weekly press conference Wednesday, Reynolds noted a significant jump by the state in terms of percentage of vaccine administered. The latest numbers from the CDC show Iowa as the 23rd best in the country, distributing nearly 79% of its vaccine allotment from the federal government. Iowa had been ranked as low as 47th on that index. Reynolds says she also received word on a White House call with governors that there will soon be 2 million more vaccine doses available for states.
"That's a new total of 13.5 million doses that will now be distributed weekly among all states," said Reynolds. "In Iowa, that means our allocation of 49,900 this week will be almost 62,000 doses next week, which is an increase of 24%. Additionally, the weekly allocation for the national pharmacy program will double. They were receiving 1 million and that will go to 2 million doses."
Reynolds says currently, states are given their minimum vaccine allocation numbers for the next three weeks to help local officials plan and schedule appointments. She says that timeframe will be extended to five or six weeks.
"Not only will this make a positive difference at the state level, it will also enable our local public health departments to plan longer term with their vaccine partners to coordinate clinics in communities that they serve," said Reynolds. "That's good news to provide that certainty that we're all looking for."
In terms of scheduling vaccine appointments, Reynolds says the state has decided not to pursue a contract with Microsoft to set up a statewide vaccine scheduling system. She says the logistics of pulling a statewide system together were proving too difficult.
"It quickly became apparent that integrating the many already-existing registration and scheduling platforms that are used by some of our public health departments, pharmacies and other vaccine providers would not be possible in a timely manner without significant disruption to their current systems," said Reynolds. "We did not want to slow down the progress that we were making. We're now shifting our focus from building a different system to optimizing the overall registration and scheduling process for Iowans."
Reynolds says in addition to optimizing current online scheduling systems, her administration is working on integrating the state’s COVID-19 hotline to help with scheduling vaccine appointments. Reynolds says her team is also working with local public health officials on streamlining their processes for vaccine distribution. Last week, the governor that five counties — Buchanan, Chickasaw, Hancock, Poweshiek and Washington — would not be receiving their next shipments of vaccine because they did not distribute at least 80% of what they had received.
"I want to be very clear that that was not meant to be punitive," said Reynolds. "Instead, it was intended to allow local public health officials a week to administer the remaining supply of vaccine before their next shipment arrived. Each of these counties had several hundred unused doses still on hand and their administration rates ranged from 25%-53% the previous week. With demand for vaccine far exceeding supply, there's no reason that available doses should go unused week-over-week."
The latest numbers from the CDC show Iowa has delivered over 495,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Just over 122,000 people have received both of their shots.