(Des Moines) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says she is open to having “tough conversations” on police reform and race relations in the state.
The Des Moines Chapter of Black Lives Matter posted a list of demands for the state, which includes the governor immediately signing an executive order to reinstate voting rights for convicted felons who have served their sentence. Other demands include the ending of juvenile detention in the state, reallocation of funding for education and public mental health services and the de-criminalization of cannabis across the state. Reynolds says she is open to having conversations with groups on how to improve the state.
"I have made it very clear that I am committed to sitting down and having a conversation to -- most importantly -- listen and talking about what we need to do to continue to move forward," said Reynolds. "I don't know if they have specifically asked for a meeting with us, but I've made it very clear throughout the week, we've met with community leaders to talk about how we can move forward to talk about how we can bring groups together and sit down in front of them and listen."
Protestors in the State Capitol Wednesday knocked on the office door of Reynolds demanding a meeting. Her staff told the protestors they would need to schedule an appointment. Meanwhile, Democrats in the legislature have proposed legislation that would ban chokeholds by police and make it more difficult for officers with bad records to get hired. Reynolds says she has started conversations with leaders on both sides of the aisle on those issues.
"We've had some really, really good conversations regarding three issues that the minority party brought up at their press conference," said Reynolds. "We've met for the last three days. My hope is that we can stand before Iowans and have a bill that is unanimously passed and signed by the governor that's a starting point. It's certainly not the end, but it's a starting point. We just need to do what we can to continue those conversations and continue to move forward."
Lawmakers have a limited amount of time to pass additional legislation this session, as lawmakers are expected to adjourn soon. Reynolds says she is hopeful something can at least be started.
"We're still working on that and we're doing that in earnest with a conversation," said Reynolds. "I thought it was a reasonable place to start. We've had some really good conversations, and I'm hoping we can get that finalized today."
Reynolds has leaned on lawmakers to pass a constitutional amendment to restore felon voting rights that would then be voted on by the public. Reynolds signed legislation last week that would require victim restitution before voting rights are restored. The constitutional amendment still must pass the Senate in order to start the amendment process.