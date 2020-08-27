(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is closing bars, taverns, breweries and night clubs in six counties after seeing a spike in COVID-19 infections among young adults.
Reynolds signed a new public health proclamation Thursday that is in effect through September 20th. Reynolds says as college students return to campuses over the last two weeks, the state has seen a sharp increase in infections in that population.
"When you look at the last two weeks, 23% of all new positive cases statewide were among young adults ages 19-24," said Reynolds. "That number is dramatically higher in several counties among the 19-24 year olds over the last 14 days."
Reynolds says she was on a call with the state's college and university presidents and thanked them for their work in trying to contain virus spread on campus.
"I really do appreciate the work that's being done by all of our Iowa colleges and universities, especially those who have taken strong positions on holding students accountable for violating social distancing norms through large parties or gatherings," said Reynolds. "We are actively working to bring Test Iowa resources to college campuses to assist them in meeting their testing needs."
Reynolds says an increase in infections for that age group poses a particular problem for the workforce availability statewide.
"While we aren't seeing the impact reflected in hospitalization numbers, we're concerned that it will start to impact the staffing in our health care systems and potentially our schools," said Reynolds. "Workforce issues also pose a potential threat to our long-term care facilities and other places that we have worked so hard to adjust to operating in the COVID-19 world."
Reynolds says her proclamation targets establishments frequented by young adults in six counties.
"We will be closing all bars, taverns, breweries and night clubs in six counties where some of the most virus activity is occurring," said Reynolds. "Those counties include Black Hawk, Dallas, Johnson, Linn, Polk and Story."
Under the proclamation, restaurants in those six counties will be allowed to stay open, but must stop serving alcohol at 10 p.m. Additionally, Reynolds says she is "strongly encouraging" face coverings when in public statewide.
"Consistent with the recommendations of the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Iowa Board of Medicine, I am strongly encouraging all Iowans age 2 and older to wear a mask or other face covering when in public settings," said Reynolds. "Especially in circumstances when it's not possible to remain six feet from others outside their households, unless it is safe to do so or because of health or disability."
Reynolds says she is asking local law enforcement to help with enforcement efforts for the new restrictions.