(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds praised the Trump Administration's response to recent disasters in the state during a national speech Tuesday night.
Speaking via recorded message during the Republican National Convention, Reynolds said the administration is based on action and outcomes. Reynolds used the recent example of the August 10th derecho, which hammered a large portion of the state with 140-mile-per-hour winds and damaged nearly 14 million acres of farmland.
"It was the worst storm in our state's history, and Iowans did what you expect Iowans to do," said Reynolds. "They helped each other. They took care of each other, and they still are. But someone else had our back: our President. When the winds had finished raging and the clean-up had only begun, he showed up."
Reynolds thanked the President and Vice President for their visits to the state to talk about the damage.
"The day after the storm, the President called to assure me that we had the full backing of the federal government," said Reynolds. "And later that week, Vice President Pence came to Iowa to again assure us that the President and his administration were behind us."
Trump approved a federal disaster declaration shortly after the storm, which was requested by Reynolds. Reynolds also brought up the administration's response to historic flooding in 2019 along the Missouri River.
"The President approved our request for aid in record time, in just two days" said Reynolds. "Well this year, he did it in less than 24 hours."
In addition to the disaster declaration, Trump has approved individual financial assistance for those affected in Linn County. The governor has requested that 26 other counties be included for direct financial assistance, but those requests are pending. Reynolds also mentioned the President's work on providing relief for farmers affected by the trade war with China. She says the administration is good for Iowans.
"We have a President and a Vice President who get things done," said Reynolds. "And because of President Trump and his leadership, our country is able to bounce back from setbacks and see opportunity grow and thrive. This is an administration of action and outcomes. They are delivering every day on their promise to make America great again. And that's exactly why we need to re-elect President Donald J. Trump in November."
Reynolds was the first of two Iowans scheduled to speak at the RNC. Senator Joni Ernst -- a Republican from Red Oak -- is slated to speak Wednesday night.