(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is trying to calm fears over a reduction in the first round of COVID-19 vaccine allocated to the state.
Last week, the federal government notified several states, including Iowa, that vaccine allocations would be reduced by 30% from the original projections. Despite widespread concern that Iowa would not meet immediate needs for health care workers, Reynolds says the state attempted to find a way to vaccinate priority groups. The governor says Iowa Department of Public Health officials were in close contact with the feds to determine how the state's allocations would change, and the adjustments necessary in the state's plans. Reynolds discussed recent developments in COVID-19 vaccinations at her weekly press conference Tuesday morning.
"As I mentioned last week," said Reynolds, "deploying Iowa's vaccine strategy has been, and will continue to be, a monumental effort. This is true not only at the state and local level, but at the national level, as well. There are bound to be some bumps in the road as we head down this new math, and move forward."
Reynolds, however, expressed confidence that Iowa will meet the immediate vaccination demands.
"While receiving less vaccine than initially estimated is disappointing," she said, "it doesn't change the fact that at this very moment, Iowans are being vaccinated, that two vaccines are now available in the U.S., changing the course of the pandemic as we speak, and that in the matter of just a few more months, the vaccines will be more widely available, and life will return to normal."
Reynolds added the government is allowing greater flexibility in the state's participation in the long-term care pharmacy partnership by reducing the minimum threshold required to participate in the program.
"What that means is that we'll remain on schedule to start vaccinating long-term care residents and staff the week of December 28th," said Reynolds, "and that we've also activated our participation in a similar program for residents in assisted living facilities."
The governor noted that General Gustave Perna, chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed, apologized last weekend for the vaccine delivery shortfalls in Iowa and 13 other states.