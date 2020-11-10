(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is implementing a number of enhanced public health measures in an attempt to slow the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
The new restrictions released Tuesday morning go into effect Wednesday and run through November 30th. They include a requirement for masks for all people in groups of 25 or more indoors and 100 or more outdoors during social, community, recreational or leisure gatherings.
"The overall increased patient volume is stressing our health care system and it is putting capacity at risk," said Reynolds. "Surge plans are in place and while beds are still available for patient care, staffing them is becoming increasingly challenging as some health care workers may be sick or in quarantine or caring for other family members."
For youth and high school sporting events, only two spectators are permitted for each youth athlete and all spectators must wear a mask and maintain 6 feet of distance if there are more than 25 people in attendance. Reynolds says the new restrictions were put in place due to a rising number of cases across all age groups and activities.
"Like so many states, we've reached a point of serious community spread and we can no longer pinpoint any one age group or type of activity that's driving it," said Reynolds. "The virus is spreading easily between people as they gather together in groups or go about their normal activities, especially when preventative health measures like masking and social distancing aren't being followed."
The new restrictions would also apply to any holiday gatherings, where social distancing is encouraged between household groups.
"We just can't let our guard down just because we're getting together with people we know or doing things that are most familiar to us," said Reynolds. "Even then, we're still putting ourselves and others at risk."
Additionally, more restrictions are going in place for restaurants and bars which will require six feet between groups and will limit groups to eight people or less unless they are all from the same household. All patrons and employees in restaurants will be required to wear a mask unless eating or drinking.
"Now is the time for every Iowan to carefully consider what more that you can do to prevent being exposed to the virus and further spreading it," said Reynolds. "Since the beginning of the pandemic, I've said that I'd dial mitigation measures back up when conditions warrant and that time is now."
Other requirements include masks for customers at salons, barbershops, massage therapy establishments, tattoo parlors and tanning facilities. All other businesses are encouraged to allow employees to work remotely when feasible to slow the spread. Those employees remaining working in-person shall take other reasonable precautions to stay safe while at work.
The full guidelines can be viewed below.