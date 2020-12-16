(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is relaxing certain provisions of COVID-19 restrictions in the state.
Reynolds made the announcement during a news conference Wednesday, citing a decrease in COVID-19 numbers as the reason for the modified restrictions, which will be in place through January 8th.
"We've made tremendous progress over the last several weeks, in large part due to Iowans adjusting their behavior," said Reynolds. "We're seeing the positive impact that it's had. This doesn't mean that our work is done, but it's proof that we have the tools necessary to effectively manage the virus while balancing the activities of our daily lives."
Reynolds reiterated that she is balancing protecting citizens with protecting businesses with her disaster proclamation.
"The virus is still circulating in our communities and across the state, but if we continue to control the things that we can control and do our part to prevent another surge, there's no reason that we can't effectively live with COVID-19 a little longer," said Reynolds.
The modified proclamation still requires masks in most indoor settings, but does expand the hours for bars and restaurants in the state.
"Bars and restaurants can resume their normal hours of operation, but patrons must still be seated when eating or drinking and are limited to eight per group or a household," said Reynolds. "They must be distanced six feet from other groups and masks are required when individuals are not seated."
For sports and activity spectators, fans are now limited to the household of each competitor. The prior restrictions limited spectators to two per participant. Reynolds is also removing the limitation on social gatherings from her proclamation. Groups were limited to 15 people indoors or 30 people outdoors. Even with the restrictions lifted, Reynolds encourages smaller gatherings as the Christmas holiday approaches.
"We saw the benefit that adjusting our traditions over Thanksgiving had," said Reynolds. "I've heard from many friends and fellow Iowans who found smaller gatherings maybe even a little more enjoyable and much less stressful. Continue to be mindful. It's easy for us to let our guard down when we're gathering with family members and friends. That's exactly why these types of gatherings tend to be where we see the virus spread."
Reynolds says more than 500 health care workers in the state have already received a COVID-19 vaccine from the state's first shipment. The state is expecting to receive its first shipment of vaccine from Moderna as early as next Monday.