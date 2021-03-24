(Des Moines) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says she and her team are “thoroughly reviewing” a bill that would change a number of gun laws in the state.
House File 756 passed the State Senate on Monday, which sent it to Reynolds for her signature to become law. Among other things, the bill would eliminate a permit to purchase a handgun, but would still require federal background checks when buying from a licensed dealer. During her weekly press conference Wednesday, Reynolds says she is still reviewing the legislation before announcing if she will sign it.
"I've been pretty clear that when we're talking about gun violence, we need to take a holistic approach," said Reynolds. "There's not a single answer. We need to be following laws that are on the books. We need to make sure that coordination is in place between the agencies. We need to do everything we can to be proactive in just addressing mental health and behavioral health issues. I'm proud of the continued progress that we've made in that area."
The bill would create a felony for an individual that knowingly sells a firearm to a prohibited person. Reynolds says any sort of reform to gun laws must be coupled with a number of other programs.
"We have really done comprehensive reform to our adult mental health system, our children's mental health system is in place, and we're actually opening up our access centers across the state to help Iowans get stabilized, get them the treatment they need and keep them out of prisons," said Reynolds. "Education continues to be a priority and our campaign of 'see something, say something.' We'll continue to take a look at everything and then we'll make a decision. We're reviewing the bill right now."
The bill passed the House will one Democrat supporting it and passed the Senate along party lines.