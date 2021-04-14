(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says a pause in administering Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines should not have a significant impact on vaccination efforts in the state.
On Tuesday, the CDC and FDA issued a joint statement urging states to pause administering any of the one-shot J&J vaccine after six cases of sinus blood clots were reported in women between the ages of 18 and 48. Reynolds says the pause caught state officials offguard.
"This was a surprising setback at a time when our vaccine efforts are showing much progress," said Reynolds. "Because state's weren't informed in advance of the announcement, we were left to develop contingency plans in the moment for vaccine clinics scheduled yesterday and throughout the week. We're working to allocate additional vaccine where it's needed and asked for Iowans' patience as we finalize these details."
Following the announcement from the federal government, the Iowa Department of Public Health announced that local providers would be pausing the J&J shots until further notice. Reynolds says that while the clotting issue is extremely rare, it's worth having experts examine the issue.
"Nearly seven million doses of J&J vaccine have been administered in the United States and at this time, we're aware of only six cases resulting in the rare blood clots," said Reynolds. "Currently, the odds of this reaction happening are literally one-in-one-million. But because of the serious nature of the reaction, it's important that we have the information necessary to fully understand the situation, including why it occurred, how to identify the symptoms and how to prevent it."
Reynolds -- who received a J&J vaccine herself -- says the state will reallocate some of its supply of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to offset the pause.
"In the interim, we'll supplement what was being used as J&J with Pfizer and Moderna and continue our education efforts and outreach that we knew we were going to have to do at some point anyway," said Reynolds. "We'll continue to work on that and hopefully we'll be able to bring J&J back into the equations sooner rather than later, but we want to make sure that they've answered those questions and everybody feels confident moving forward."
Reynolds says the timing of the announcement was fortunate from a logistics standpoint, as Iowa's shipments of J&J vaccines were supposed to be greatly reduced over the next two weeks anyway.
"It was quite a bit less than we had seen last week," said Reynolds. "1,800 was our allotment for next week regardless of the news that we heard yesterday. This was really from the manufacturing issue that the amount was reduced significantly to states across the country."
Reynolds says the state will continue to work with local public health departments and community leaders to educate and encourage Iowans to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.