(Des Moines) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says she has confidence in the safety and effectiveness of both of the COVID-19 vaccines slated to be used in Iowa.
Earlier this week, Reynolds announced that she would be vaccinated after the initial round of vaccines is given to the state’s health care workers and long-term care facility residents. The state received its first shipment of a vaccine from Pfizer on Monday and is expected to receive a shipment of vaccine from Moderna sometime next week. Reynolds says the Pfizer vaccine was mainly deployed to urban facilities, while the Moderna vaccine suits itself more for the rural areas of the state.
"It doesn't require that ultra-cold storage and it's smaller doses," said Reynolds. "That really will benefit some of our rural areas and our ability to disseminate to some of our long-term care facilities. That really brings an additional advantage for us helping distribute this to all four corners of the state."
Kelly Garcia is director of the Iowa Department of Public Health and Department of Human Services. She says in addition to the ultra-cold storage required for the Pfizer vaccine, it comes in shipments of 975 doses — so it needs to go to larger facilities.
"We really have been advised by Pfizer to not break that up," said Garcia. "So you need to send it to a facility that can take on that number and use it in the time that we need to make sure that it's getting to as many people as possible."
IDPH has established the Infectious Disease Advisory Council to develop prioritization for vaccine distribution. Garcia says the council recommends parameters to her department, but local public health officials on the county level ultimately decide where the vaccine ends up within that framework.
"Our local public health partners are really deciding exactly where that vaccine goes within the parameters set by both our federal partners and IDAC where it goes in each community," said Garcia.
Reynolds says she will be vaccinated for COVID-19 as soon as more vaccines are made available to a wider swath of the population.
"My decision to wait isn't based on any hesitancy about the vaccine," said Reynolds. "During this first phase, I want to make sure that those on the front lines caring for Iowans and long-term care residents who are at risk are vaccinated first. I'm confident that the vaccine is both safe and effective. I look forward to being vaccinated as soon as the supply increases and access expands to the broader population."
Reynolds also announced this week that the state’s COVID-19 tracking database at coronavirus.iowa.gov will begin tracking the number of people in the state who have been vaccinated.