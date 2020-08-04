(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says schools who do not provide more than 50% of their instruction in-person this school year are breaking the law.
The governor last month signed a proclamation requiring in-person instruction for schools unless they meet a certain threshold for positivity rate and request a waiver from the Iowa Department of Public Health. The Waukee and Urbandale School Districts both recently announced that they may go to remote learning options and not follow guidance from the state. Reynolds says that's illegal.
"This morning's headlines read that some schools will choose to defy the governor by rejecting the very guidance that they requested," said Reynolds. "I want to be very clear, schools that choose not to return to school for at least 50% in-person instruction are not defying me, they're defying the law."
Reynolds says school districts may be forced to make up any time that is not done in person.
"It is the law," said Reynolds. "It's the statute. It passed the unanimously. It is the expectations of the law. If they fail to comply or follow the law, then the days when they are not in compliance will not count towards the instructional time, so it will have to be made up. School administrators may also be subject to licensure discipline as well and that's within the law."
Reynolds says her decision provides flexibility by giving parents the ultimate decision on keeping their kids in school.
"My responsibility is to remain true to what their expectation was with the law," said Reynolds. "We provided flexibility to parents. If they have a child with underlying conditions or they feel that it's in the child's best interest, then the parent will make that decision to go to 100% online. We have said that 50% or more of class instruction needs to be in-person and it needs to target on core subjects. They have the opportunity to do a balance or to work within that with some remote learning as well."
Reynolds adds that she is worried about the achievement gap growing if kids do not get back to school.
"We have an obligation to these children," said Reynolds. "A lot of times it's the underprivileged who are already left behind. It is the kids who are struggling with disabilities, that are living in circumstances that are not very good. Those children will continue to be left behind."
In order to qualify for a waiver for remote instruction, school districts must demonstrate that their community has at least 15% of its residents testing positive for COVID-19 and have at least 10% of their students absent.