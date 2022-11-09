(Des Moines) -- Republican incumbent Kim Reynolds has secured a second full term as the Governor of Iowa.
According to unofficial results with 97% reporting, Reynolds was declared the winner over Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear securing 699,518 or 58.4% of the vote compared to DeJear's 469,723 or 39.2%. Prior to her time as the 43rd Governor of Iowa since 2017, Reynolds also served as the 46th Lieutenant Governor from 2011 to 2017. Reynolds spoke to her supporters shortly after AP News declared her the projected winner briefly after the polls closed in Iowa at 8 p.m.
"It has been the honor of a lifetime to have the opportunity to serve as the Governor of this amazing state," said Reynolds. "It's even a greater honor to be given the opportunity to serve you for another four years."
Reynolds says she looks forward to continuing and building upon the efforts from her current term.
"We are not stopping, we are not slowing down, and I am so excited to get back to work and lay out a bold and conservative agenda and to follow through on what we say we're going to do," said Reynolds. "I can promise you, it is going to be an agenda where you keep more of your money, where our schools our thriving and all parents have a choice, and where your government works for you and not the other way around."
Reynolds has been particularly grateful for Iowans' resiliency throughout a whirlwind first term.
"We've faced some significant challenges -- floods, a worldwide pandemic, a derecho, tornadoes, I think we went back and did a little more flooding and a little more drought, and so much more," she said. "But, I think one thing that we've shown, is that Iowans can do anything when we stand together and our state of course is better for it. So, now, we are ready for the next challenge and once again, I can tell you without hesitation -- we are going to exceed expectations."
However, Reynolds took the time to thank and congratulate her opponent, DeJear, on a well-run race.
"I have a lot of respect for anyone that is willing to stand up and put their name on the ballot, she worked hard, traveling across Iowa to take her message to the people, and while we have our differences -- we both want Iowa to succeed and that's how it should be," Reynolds emphasized. "Because at the end of the day and at the end of the campaign, we're all Iowans and we're all in this together."
Reynolds became Governor in 2017 following the resignation of Terry Branstad and was elected to her first full term in 2018.