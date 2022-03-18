(Des Moines) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says Republicans have a chance to take back some statewide offices and strengthen their hold on the State Legislature in this year’s election.
Reynolds appeared at a campaign event Friday evening in Council Bluffs in a question-and-answer session with State GOP Chair Jeff Kaufmann.
"We have an amazing opportunity to not only keep the governor's office, but to expand our majorities in the House and the Senate, to pick up that fourth Congressional seat -- this is the year we're going to get that done," said Reynolds. "And for the first time in a long time, we have an opportunity to take some of our statewide offices. We haven't had a chance to do that in decades."
Reynolds officially announced her intentions to run for a second full term earlier this month. She is unchallenged in the Republican primary and will face Democrat Deidre DeJear — who also is without a primary challenger — in the November General Election. Reynolds says she has been busy listening to Iowans when putting her campaign together.
"I really put my program together as I travel the state," said Reynolds. "We go to all 99 counties. We talk to businesses, schools, chambers, you name it. When I start to hear some consistent problems, that's really how we put the program together. We just continue to look for ways to improve the quality of the state."
During the event, Reynolds touted a change in Iowa tax code to create a 3.9% flat income tax, defended her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and celebrated her rebuttal to President Biden’s State of the Union Address earlier in the month.
"I truly believe this election is about who is going to fight to keep Iowa and America free," said Reynolds. "I'm telling you, that's what's on the ballot this year. That's front and center. We're playing defense. We've got to make some changes out in D.C. until we can get the presidency back. In the meantime, we're going to keep doing everything we can to push back, fight back and make sure we're maintaining our liberties and freedom. We're going to fight hard for that."
Reynolds enters the 2022 campaign in a strong position. A recent Iowa Poll conducted by the Des Moines Register and Mediacom showed Reynolds with an 8% lead over DeJear. Financial filings from both campaigns show a stark contrast in fundraising efforts. Reynolds ended the year with nearly $5 million cash on hand, while DeJear’s campaign had just $8,500. State GOP Chair Jeff Kaufmann says he thinks Reynolds connects with Republicans and Democrats in rural areas.
"She's real and you know it," said Kaufmann. "There's some politicians, let's face it, they play that they're a person of the people. They play that I care about small-town Iowa. You can't talk to Kim Reynolds and not already know that. I think the fact that she's real, the fact that she hasn't forgotten where she came from. She truly is a small-town girl, and I think she still sees that as a high compliment."
Reynolds’ stop in Council Bluffs concluded a busy day for the Governor that included events in Sioux City and Holstein.