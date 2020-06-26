(Des Moines) -- Iowa is now positioned to use some of its COVID-19 relief money to expand rural broadband access.
As part of the CARES Act passed in Congress, Iowa has received and earmarked nearly $85 million in federal funds for use in broadband projects. On Thursday, Governor Kim Reynolds signed Senate File 2400 into law. The bill modifies the rules for how the state awards grants to broadband expansion projects to allow for the federal money to be used. During floor debate earlier this month, State Representative Ray "Bubba" Sorensen -- a Republican from Greenfield -- says federal money will be distributed through the same program the state uses currently to help fund projects.
“The Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Grant Fund will award grants based on a competitive basis that is weighed towards providing faster speeds and serving the un-served and underserved areas,” said Sorensen. "The grant applications that request less than the maximum grant match amount will receive a higher score."
Last year, the state funded $5 million in the program, but no additional state money was approved this year. Sorensen says grants are available to companies to cover up to 35% of their project and that applications are being split into groups to encourage businesses to offer higher internet speeds.
"The grants are being split into two categories," said Sorensen. "Fifty percent of the total funds available will go to providers that are installing with speeds no less than the FCC standard of 25 (megabit download) and 3 (megabit upload). The other 50% will go to the providers that are installing with speeds at 100 (megabit download) and 20 (megabit upload). If either group doesn't exceed the 50% threshold of funds available, those funds will roll into the other group."
As part of an amendment to the legislation, the state would waive all of the state-based requirements on the grants and instead use guidelines outlined by the federal government when using the CARES Act money. Sorensen says this ensures compliance with how Congress wants the money spent.
"It's going to be ran by the federal rules and regulations," said Sorensen. "It's based on how they want that spent; timeframe and everything."
State Representative Dave Williams -- a Democrat from Black Hawk County -- says he would like future legislation to not specify speeds for funding.
"It's a great bill for Iowa," said Williams. "I hope to see more legislation in the future that is future-proofed. I think the speeds are only going to increase. We can't address that right now, but that's a comment I'd like to make for the record."
Additionally, the legislation that was signed into law requires the Office of the Chief Information Officer to develop more accurate maps that show internet speeds around the state to identify high-need areas.