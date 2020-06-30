(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a bill into law that would institute a 24-hour waiting period for abortions.
On Monday, Reynolds signed House File 594, which enacts the 24 hour waiting period and requires women seeking an abortion to receive information on adoption before consenting. Reynolds applauded lawmakers in the Iowa House and Senate for their work in passing the legislation.
"I'm going to do everything I can to defend life," said Reynolds. "I'm proud to be pro-life. I believe in this piece of legislation. I want to thank the legislature for passing it and sending it to my desk."
The law is set to go into effect Wednesday, but the ACLU and Planned Parenthood have filed a lawsuit to block the law. Opening arguments in the case were heard Monday. In 2018, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled a 72-hour waiting period for an abortion was unconstitutional, however, Reynolds has now appointed a majority of the justices on the court. She says the state will work hard to defend the law.
"We're going to work vigorously to defend it with the assistance of the Attorney General's Office," said Reynolds. "We're of course hopeful that we can do everything we can to protect life."
Erin Davison-Rippey, Iowa executive director of Planned Parenthood North Central States, said in a statement last week that the bill is "...clearly a political ploy to create barriers to sexual and reproductive health care in Iowa.”