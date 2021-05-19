(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a bill into law that would expand the possibilities of charter schools in the state.
At a special ceremony Wednesday, Reynolds signed House File 813 into law, which would allow groups of stakeholders to apply to operate a charter school. Previous Iowa law only allowed school boards to apply for a charter school. Reynolds says the legislation will add another option for education in the state.
"This historic legislation will bolster Iowa's public education system by meeting the varying needs of all Iowa's K-12 students," said Reynolds.
Reynolds signed the bill from the Starts Right Here Movement headquarters in Des Moines. The program specializes in helping disadvantaged and oppressed youth overcome their challenges and thrive.
"This amazing group works with young people in Des Moines, who face the most challenging of circumstances and helps them realize their incredible, God-given potential," said Reynolds. "Starts Right Here is effective for a simple reason. It focuses on youth at every turn. Kids can learn trades, receive tutoring and speak with trusted role models in a safe, reassuring environment that suits their unique needs."
Critics of the bill say charter schools could be created by for-profit groups and used to make money getting taxpayer funding. Reynolds says the bill is about making sure parents can choose the best educational opportunity for their child.
"If there's one thing that the pandemic taught us, it's that parents should have the opportunity to choose what's best for their children," said Reynolds. "Conventional public education may not work for all students. Not all kids are the same and certainly not all of the circumstances they face. For some families, charter schools can provide an innovative alternative learning model that motivates students to succeed and allows greater flexibility for districts and schools to focus on closing gaps in student opportunity and achievement for all students, from preschool through post-secondary preparation."
Under the law, charter schools will receive state funding, but are allowed to operate outside of the educational requirements of the state. They cannot charge tuition. Reynolds says the approval process to operate a charter school will ensure they are being opened for the right reasons.
"All of which will undergo a rigorous approval process and ongoing oversight from the State Board of Education and the Iowa Department of Education," said Reynolds. "Charter schools will not only give families choice, they'll also increase learning opportunities, allow greater flexibility to meet the educational needs of a diverse student population and changing workforce."
The charter school proposal was part of a large school reform package pushed by the governor during her January Condition of the State Address. Republicans say that charter schools offer more of an incentive for public schools to meet the needs of their students.