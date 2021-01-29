(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a bill that would require K-12 schools to offer 100% in-person learning by February 15th.

Reynolds signed Senate File 160 into law Friday at the State Capitol Rotunda after she told lawmakers in her Condition of the State Address that it was the first bill she wanted to sign this year. She says giving all children a chance to learn in the classroom is a key part in recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Iowa was one of the few states that reopened its schools in the fall and the vast majority of our districts welcomed their students back for a full-time, in-person learning in August," said Reynolds. "I commend those school districts from their leadership and board members to their teachers and staff for doing what was necessary to bring kids back to the classroom and allow the families that they serve to choose what’s best for their children.”

Statewide, 15 public school districts and one non-public school are only offering a hybrid learning model. Many other districts across the state are offering both in-person and hybrid or virtual learning. Those districts will be allowed to keep their hybrid models, as long as an in-person option is available.

“We now have the benefit of months of evidence that shows schools are the safest place for our kids to be,” said Reynolds. “Transmission among our students is low and spread isn’t occurring due to contact in schools.”

Opponents of the bill argued that some districts do not have space to social distance if all students returned in person and others suggested waiting until teachers and staff could be vaccinated against COVID-19. Reynolds says the state is using $310 million of federal CARES Act money to help districts return to the classrooms. She says they are also offering districts personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies if they request it.

"We've provided 21,000 gallons of disinfectant, 3,700 gallons of hand sanitizer, more than 110,000 face shields, 660,000 facemasks and 2,600 thermometers," said Reynolds. "We'll continue to fulfill requests from any school that needs PPE and supplies to implement public health measures."

The bill does include a provision that would suspend in-person instruction in a district with a waiver from the Department of Education or through a public health measure signed by the governor. The bill only applies to the rest of this school year.