(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a bill that would invest hundreds of millions of dollars into broadband improvements throughout the state.
At a special ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda Wednesday, Reynolds signed House File 848 into law. The bill sets up the Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Grant Fund through the Office of the Chief Information Officer, which offers grants to broadband providers making improvements in underserved areas of the state.
"The bill addresses a glaring need," said Reynolds. "As we talked about early on in the session, Iowa currently has the second-slowest broadband speed in the country and one-third of our counties are in broadband deserts. In the 21st Century when access to high-speed internet is growing increasingly necessary for everyday life, from work to entertainment to health care, we needed to act and I'm proud to tell Iowans we did just that."
Last week, lawmakers reached an agreement on $100 million in funding for the first year of the program, which was less than the $150 million Reynolds asked for in her Condition of the State Address. The grants will be given out using a tiered system, which offers higher levels of reimbursement for providers offering higher internet speeds.
"Using a tiered system, the investment will be prioritized in areas of the state where the barriers to broadband installation are at their highest and internet speeds are at their lowest," said Reynolds. "For areas of greatest need, the state will offer service providers of 75% for projects that increase download and upload speeds to 100 megabits per seconds, each."
Reynolds says having high-speed, affordable broadband is no longer a luxury, but a necessity.
"It's difficult to overstate how transformative this legislation will be for the state," said Reynolds. "If the pandemic has made anything clear, it's that things like telework and telehealth are not going to go away anytime soon. With high-speed internet, Iowans will be able to compete effectively for the ever-expanding pool of remote work opportunities and rural areas can attract professionals who might otherwise have relocated to different communities."
Reynolds credited lawmakers for coming together to make the program a reality.
"This type of progress is what's possible when -- regardless of party affiliation or which chamber legislators are elected to -- leaders can come together to achieve common goals that are in the best interest of Iowans," said Reynolds. "Today, I'm proud to sign the Universal Broadband Bill into law, expanding access to high-speed internet that will improve how we live, work and learn in every single corner of our state."
Reynolds says she will use $50 million in federal pandemic relief funds to add more money to the grant program. She also says she plans to ask lawmakers for another $150 million in each of the next two years to continue the program.