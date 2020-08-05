(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed an executive order restoring voting rights to felons who complete their sentence.
In a ceremony at the Capitol Wednesday, Reynolds signed Executive Order 7 which would restore voting rights to most felons who complete their sentence. The order does not require restitution payments to victims in order to restore voting rights. The order does not apply to felons convicted of murder, manslaughter or serious sex crimes. Those felons would have apply for their rights individually. Reynolds had first proposed the idea in 2019 and promised in June that she would sign the order.
"Quite simply, when someone serves their sentence and pays the price our justice system has set for their crimes, they should have their right to vote restored automatically, plain and simple," said Reynolds.
The order is expected to restore rights to about 40,000 people in Iowa. Iowa is currently the only state that permanently bars convicted felons from voting or holding public office.
"That creates the potential for uneven justice," said Reynolds. "It means people who have served their sentence and are seeking to get their lives back on track permanently, are prohibited from one of the most basic rights of citizenship unless a single individual decides otherwise. As we work to address issues of racial disparities, we cannot ignore how negatively and significantly the current process has impacted the lives of so many Iowans of color."
Reynolds had asked the legislature to begin the process of amending the state's Constitution, an issue that stalled this spring. Reynolds says she will continue to push lawmakers to make a permanent change.
"An executive order is, at best, a temporary solution," said Reynolds. "It can be changed with the stroke of a pen by the next governor, which is not good enough. Something that is a fundamental right should not be based on the benevolence of a single elected official. That's why I've been fighting to amend the Iowa Constitution and that's why I will continue to do so."
State Representative Ako Abdul-Samad, a Democrat from Des Moines and a member of the Iowa Legislative Black Caucus, thanked the governor for the order as he wore a shirt honoring the late Congressman and Civil Right Leader John Lewis.
"It is imperative that we get it done," said Abdul-Samad. "It's imperative for the rights for everyone to be able to vote. This comes at a time where this is seriously a tribute to the legacy of Congressman Lewis. So, thank you very much."
Iowa became the only state in the nation without felon voting right restoration in 2018 when voters in Florida overwhelmingly approved a Constitutional amendment.