(Des Moines) — A bipartisan effort aimed at reforming policing in Iowa is now law.
“Black lives matter, black lives matter,” chanted a crowd as Governor Kim Reynolds signed Senate File 2647 into law Friday on the steps of the Capitol. The bill passed both the House and Senate unanimously Thursday night after nearly two weeks of protests against racial injustice following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis Police Officer.
"For our entire country, the past couple of weeks have led to some genuine soul-searching," said Reynolds. "The upsetting tragedy, the crime that took George Floyd's life on a street in Minneapolis, opened the eyes of a nation and sparked a movement. It also reinforced the message of our African-American brothers and sisters that have been telling us for years that injustice exists and is unacceptable in a free and great nation such as this."
On Monday, leaders of both parties met with Reynolds to hammer out the framework for the bill. Leadership brought the bill to the floor Thursday night, as Reynolds watched in silence in both chambers.
"This bill is a loud and resounding signal from the people of Iowa and its leaders that we are ready and willing to act," said Reynolds.
The bill bans chokeholds by police officers except in life-or-death situations, lets the State Attorney General investigate deaths in police custody, prevents cops with bad records from being hired by new departments and requires all officers in the state to have de-escalation training.
"All of these steps are meaningful and add additional levels of accountability for Iowa's dedicated law enforcement officers," said Reynolds. "That's good for both our communities and the police to whom we entrust our public safety and who signed off in support of this bill."
Reynolds personally thanked Democratic Representatives Ras Smith and Ako Abdul-Samad — two of the five African-American members fo the legislature — for being strong and persistent voices for change. Reynolds says the state’s work on racial injustice is not done.
"To the thousands of Iowans who have taken to the streets calling for reforms to address inequities faced by people of color in our state, I want you to know that this is not the end of our work," said Reynolds. "It is just the beginning."
Earlier in the day Friday, Reynolds reportedly met with representatives of the Black Lives Matter movement. The Des Moines Chapter of the movement has demanded Reynolds sign an executive order to immediately restore felon voting rights.