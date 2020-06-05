(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a bill into law that attaches conditions to the restoration of felon voting rights, if an amendment to the state's Constitution passes.
The bill was passed by the House on its first day back from a hiatus due to coronavirus and would require convicted felons to have paid all victim restitution before getting the right to vote back. Reynolds proposed an amendment last year to update the Constitution.
"This bill ensures the rights of victims are protected by clarifying that victim restitution must be repaid before an Iowan's voting rights are restored," said Reynolds. "We must never forget about victims. That's why I think this bill is a sensible compromise."
Reynolds says Iowa is behind the rest of the country in felon voting rights.
"Iowa is now the only state in the nation where all convicted felons lose their right to vote unless they apply to the governor," said Reynolds. "Now is the time for action to change that."
The House has already approved sending the amendment to a vote of the people. If the Senate does not act before the end of this year, the process will be delayed until at least 2024. Reynolds implored Senators to pass the language to hold a referendum on the issue.
"That is the next step in the process so the people of Iowa can vote on this important issue," said Reynolds. "The amendment passed the House 95-2 and I look forward to seeing similar bipartisan support in the Senate."
Reynolds referenced recent protests across the state in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis. One of the demands from protestors in Des Moines this week was restoring voting rights for convicted felons.
"The right to vote is a cornerstone of being part of society and being heard," said Reynolds. "And to the thousands of Iowans who have taken to the streets in peaceful protest and called for this kind of reform, I say thank you. And to the police officers who have facilitated these peaceful in a respectful and restrained manner, I also say thank you."
Currently, felons in Iowa must appeal to the governor to have their voting rights restored. Protestors have asked Reynolds to sign an executive order to restore voting rights to all convicted felons, but she says she prefers a permanent change with the amendment.