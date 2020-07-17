(Van Meter) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a proclamation that directs school districts to prepare for in-person learning this fall.
The proclamation -- signed Friday -- provides guidance to schools on when they can shift to primary remote learning and when families can opt out of in-person instruction for their kids. Reynolds says state law mandates in-person learning for core subjects as a baseline.
"Iowa law says that in-person instruction is the presumed method of instruction for the school year," said Reynolds. "Schools must prioritize in-person learning for core academic subjects, including science, math, reading and social studies. The Legislature has made it clear that most schools cannot provide more than half of their instruction to any student through remote learning, unless I authorize remote learning in a proclamation."
Earlier in the week, Reynolds expressed her support for returning children and teachers to classrooms this fall, saying the state would be "doing a disservice" to kids by not offering the option. Reynolds says in-person school attendance provides children with more than academic education.
"There is so much more to school than academic instruction," said Reynolds. "In school, students learn to socialize with their peers, develop social-emotional skills, benefit from healthy meals and physical activity, a safe environment, as well as access to mental health and other support services that can't be provided in an online learning environment."
The proclamation would require districts to get a waiver from the state if they wish to conduct more than 50% of learning remotely.
"Right now the expectation is -- especially with the core subjects -- that over 50% of those subjects be offered in the school building," said Reynolds. "Under some circumstances, they would have to -- in consultation with the Department of Education and Department of Public Health -- based on public health reasons, would potentially be given the opportunity to move to that."
Schools were required to submit Return to Learn plans to the Department of Education by July 1st that outlined their intentions and plans for the upcoming year. DOE Director Ann Lebo says some of those plans will need to be adjusted moving forward.
"Return to Learn planning is ongoing, fluid and designed to give school districts the flexibility to ensure high quality learning continues, no matter the circumstances," said Lebo. "As schools prepare to reopen for in-person learning at the start of the school year, they also have the flexibility to provide remote learning opportunities or a combination of both when needed or if families choose those options."
State Medical Director and Epidemiolgist Dr. Caitlin Pedati says the Department of Public Health is working with local governments and public health officials on plans for when children are back in school buildings. She says they are encouraging districts to promote social distancing and enhanced cleaning to keep buildings safe. Pedati also says officials are planning for when a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19.
"That is going to involve working closely with Public Health to help first identify positive staff and kids and have them sent home or isolated, which is what we do for all sick cases," said Pedati. "And then, working through assessing exposures and helping provide public health recommendations for those specific settings. We know that we need to provide the support and guidance to our educators, their students and their families and we remain committed to navigating this going forward."
Reynolds' proclamation additionally lifts some restrictions on the length and frequency that substitute teacher can work in a district and expands the pool of substitute teachers, allowing paraeducators and those with Associate's degrees to serve as substitutes.