(Des Moines) – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a sweeping property tax reform bill into law.
At a ceremony at the State Capitol Thursday, Reynolds inked the bill into law just one day after it was passed in the House and Senate. Reynolds says the legislation is part of a larger commitment to making sure government is working for the public.
"Earlier in the session, I signed a government alignment that reduced my cabinet-level agencies from 37 to 16 while delivering better services to Iowans at a lower cost," said Reynolds. "We enacted this legislation because government works for Iowans whose tax dollars make them our customers and our shareholders. Success for us means stewarding their money efficiently and effectively."
The bill would save an estimated $100 million on property tax bills once implemented. The largest portion of the bill would require cities and counties to lower their property tax levies in response to record increases in assessed valuations for homes and properties across the state.
"Under the bill, year-to-year growth in a city or county's total taxable value upon a certain threshold will result in a lower property tax levy," said Reynolds. "The larger the growth, the greater the relief."
The bill also consolidates a number of tax levies for cities and counties into the general fund and increases public notification requirements when raising taxes. Reynolds also lauded provisions in the bill that would increase homestead tax credits for older Iowans.
"The bill reduces property taxes for more than 540,000 elderly Iowans and their families living on a fixed income by creating a new exemption on top of existing credits, delivering an estimated savings of $50 million," said Reynolds.
Finally, the new law will offer some property tax relief to military families.
"With over 127,000 claims last year, the result will be an estimated $7 million in tax relief for those who have given so much to our communities and our nation," said Reynolds. "All told, this bill will deliver $100 million in savings, the most significant property tax reform in state history."
The bill – which was managed by State Senator Dan Dawson of Council Bluffs – passed the Senate unanimously and passed the House on a 94-1 vote.