(Grimes) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a bill into law that will relieve what she calls "onerous and burdensome" restrictions on professional licenses in the state.
House File 2627 passed through the legislature during the resumption of the session earlier this month. The bill eases a number of regulations that govern licenses for plumbers, electricians and other trade professions.
"The bill that I'm about to sign is the latest example of, I believe, Iowa leading the way," said Reynolds. "It creates universal license recognition, another pathway to licensure that allows those who are licensed and in good standing in other states to more easily be licensed in Iowa."
In addition to allowing out-of-state license holders to work in Iowa, Reynolds says the law will make Iowa the first state in the nation to allow work experience as a substitute for education.
"It also allows for three years of work experience to be substituted for any education or training requirements," said Reynolds. "The best training is hands-on experience and this provision allows that to be another pathway to licensure here in Iowa."
The bill also reforms the way criminal records are considered in the professional licensing process. Before this bill, licenses could be revoked or denied based on a misdemeanor conviction. The new legislation changes that standard.
"This ensures that an offense must be directly related to the practice of the profession if it's going to be used as a reason to deny a license," said Reynolds. "This will again enable more ex-offenders to enter the workforce and it's an important part of our second chances agenda."
Additionally, the law waives fees for those making below 200% of the federal poverty level and opens the door to letting paroled offenders get professional licenses. Reynolds says she hopes the legislature is able to take additional steps to ease licensing restrictions in the future.
"We're still second-highest in the nation in the percentage of our workforce that requires some kind of license, and I hope that that's a ranking that we can improve on in the coming years," said Reynolds.
Reynolds says one-quarter of the state's workforce currently requires some sort of license to do their job.