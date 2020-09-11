(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and the state's medical director both say they are confident the state's reported death toll from COVID-19 is accurate.
As of Friday morning, the state's coronavirus reporting website listed a total of 1,208 deaths from COVID-19, including 842 that were tied to someone with a pre-existing condition. Reynolds was asked about her confidence in those numbers after several groups have said death totals from the virus have been inflated.
"I think that the state website is accurate," said Reynolds. "The deaths that they reported (Thursday) morning actually are from the timeline from August 18th through September 9th."
State Medical Director Dr. Caitlin Pedati says she believes the numbers are accurate. She outlined the process the state uses to collect the data.
"We work very closely with our vital records partners who receive information when there's an indication on a death certificate that coronavirus has caused a death," said Pedati. "We use the information that we receive in public health about positive case results to put that together and share that on our webpage."
Pedati says the timeline for reporting a COVID-19 death varies with each case, based on the validation that needs to be done.
"Sometimes it does take a little bit of validation and sometimes it takes medical examiners some time to complete those certificates," said Pedati. "We check that information and that's what we share on our webpage as soon as we've confirmed that. What that means is that we might report a group of deaths in a given day, but the dates of death -- the day that someone passed away -- may have happened a little bit in the past."
In addition to providing death totals, the state's website breaks deaths down by age, sex, ethnicity, race and pre-existing conditions. Pedati says she hopes the information adds some context to the death numbers.
"In addition to understanding the individuals who have passed away, we also try and share information about age and about underlying conditions to help people continue to understand that we know that there are people who are older or who have underlying conditions who, unfortunately, experience more severe outcomes from this virus," said Pedati.
Iowa's numbers say that 89% of the COVID-19 deaths in the state have occurred in people over the age of 61.