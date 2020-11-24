(Des Moines) – Iowa has a plan in place to distribute a coronavirus vaccine – when and if it becomes available.
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds outlined the state’s preparation for receiving the vaccine at her weekly news conference Tuesday morning. Reynolds says the state’s strategy addresses allocation, distribution, transportation, dispensing and administration of state-allocated COVID-19 vaccines.
“The Iowa Department of Public Health has developed a vaccination strategy, in coordination with a wide range of public and private sector partners,” said Reynolds, “including public health, emergency management agencies, health care organizations, industry groups that include critical infrastructure sectors, policy members, and community vaccination providers.”
Reynolds says the state’s vaccination strategy is based on availability and distribution occurring through existing infrastructure.
“At first, there will be a limited supply of the COVID-19 vaccine,” she said. “So, our immediate vaccination efforts will focus on those critical to the response, including those providing direct care, and maintain critical infrastructure, and those of highest risk of developing serious illness from the virus.”
The governor says the state’s public health department and State Epidemiologist Dr. Kaitlyn Pedati will consider Center of Disease Control guidelines, and work with various stakeholders to implement a targeted approach to vaccine distribution. She adds some details of the plan won’t be available until the Food and Drug Administration approves emergency authorization of the vaccine.
“Those details include the number of doses that will be initially allocated to our state,” said Reynolds, “which will guide prioritization of populations, and the immunization requirements of the specific vaccine. Once those details are known, the Iowa Department of Public Health will finalize the strategy, and prepare to begin distribution of the vaccine.”
While saying the vaccine requirement “will take some time,” Reynolds urged residents to be patient, and do whatever they can to avoid catching or spreading COVID-19 in the weeks ahead.