(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says the state is still trying to figure out exactly how it will spend all of its federal COVID-19 aid.
Reynolds says the state has received around $1.25 billion in a block grant from the CARES Act to assist with COVID-19 relief. As part of the CARES Act, Reynolds says the state also received an allocation directly for education.
"There was some funding that was attributed directly to K-12 education," said Reynolds. "I think it was about $26 million that really addresses the immediate needs to make sure if we have to do distance learning again, even for a short amount of time, that we have the resources to connect all Iowans. That is a separate allocation that will be used for that."
Reynolds says the state is looking at using existing programs to direct the money to sectors in need.
"We have to have the money out the door by December 30th," said Reynolds. "At least we have a program in place that we can maybe amend and change just a little bit to what the needs are. Then we can start working with our private sector partners across the state, as well as the significant funding through the USDA that's still available that we can continue to have that be a part of expanding significantly our broadband capacity and footprint."
The state's Revenue Estimating Conference is expected to meet Friday to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on the state's budget. The meeting comes as the State Legislature prepares to reconvene on Wednesday to set a budget for the upcoming fiscal year. Reynolds says she is confident the money will be put to good use.
"Every state is dealing with this," said Reynolds. "Things are going to be different from here forward. We need to have the capacity to be able to recover in the economy, healthcare, education and just living in general. I'm excited about the opportunities."
Reynolds also announced that beginning next week, she will scale her news conferences back to just Tuesday and Thursday at 11 a.m., instead of a daily briefing.