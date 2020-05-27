(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says the state is now meeting the threshold for COVID-19 testing that was outlined in the Test Iowa contract.
As part of the $26 million agreement the state signed with a number of Utah-based companies, the program was supposed to provide up to 3,000 tests per day to residents once fully operational. Reynolds says the state is now able to do that on a daily basis.
"As we continue to build out the testing options, as well as continuing our process improvement, we're actually there," said Reynolds. "We have the capacity and we're continuing to see Iowans use it. I think we are there, basically, and will continue to be there or have the opportunity to be there moving forward."
In addition to testing for active COVID-19 cases, Iowa Department of Public Health Deputy Director Sarah Reisetter says the state has the capability of conducting serology tests -- which can identify a previous infection.
"We have done serology testing at some of our larger surveillance testing sites," said Reisetter. "Right now, we're working with the lab to validate a serology test that might not require as extensive as of a blood draw. It might be a finger prick test, which would make the ability to make serology testing more widely available and a little bit easier in terms of staffing because we wouldn't necessarily need phlebotomists to be able to do all those blood draws."
The CDC has asked states to develop testing plans that allow for testing up to 2% of its population each month. Under the current Test Iowa plan -- as well as private testing and testing through the State Hygienic Lab -- Reynolds says the state tested 88,000 people, or 2.8% of the population in May. Reynolds says the state is working with a number of partners to develop and validate additional testing methods for those who cannot get to a Test Iowa site.
"This is going to continue to be a fluid situation and it's going to continue to evolve," said Reynolds. "We're going to continue to be able to provide additional resources to individuals who might have a hard time getting to a Test Iowa site. Every day, we're learning more and they're providing additional ways that we can test for COVID-19. That's encouraging. That's a positive thing."
The White House has recommended that states also conduct testing on all long-term care residents and workers, as rates of infection and deaths have been much higher than average. Reynolds says the state has reached out to long-term care facilities to develop a testing plan.
"We've got a good start on the process," said Reynolds. "We have the capacity to do the testing, we just need to know what has been done, where the gaps are at and then we'll put a plan together to address that. I've asked that that be done sooner rather than later. We've got people working on that around the clock to make sure that we can get that baseline done, so that we can continue to do everything we can to provide our long-term care residents and those healthcare providers who are taking care of our residents."
Iowa is now reporting 18,273 positive cases of COVID-19 with 9,929 patients recovered.