(Des Moines) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is lifting the 50% capacity limit on a number of businesses throughout the state.
Beginning Friday morning, businesses like restaurants, bars, movie theaters and others will be able to open with 100% capacity. Businesses will still be required to adopt practices that encourage social distancing. Reynolds says a stabilization of cases and increased testing have made the relaxation of more restrictions possible.
"Eliminating the capacity restrictions will allow businesses the flexibility to adjust their specific operations accordingly to best meet the needs of their employees and customers," said Reynolds. "Establishments shall implement reasonable measures to ensure social distancing, increase hygiene practices and other public health measures to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19, consistent with the guidance that's been provided by the Department of Public Health."
Reynolds additionally will lift restrictions on swimming pools, senior center and adult day programs starting Friday. She says the openings are the next step in living with COVID-19.
"These changes are a result of the positive forward momentum that we're generating in Iowa and we must keep it going," said Reynolds. "We know that COVID-19 will remain in our communities for awhile, but we also know what we can do to effectively mitigate and manage and contain it, while we safely and responsibly move forward with life."
The openings come as Republicans in the Iowa Legislature are advancing a bill that would give protections to businesses from lawsuits if employees or customers contract the virus at their facility. Reynolds says businesses are doing a good job of adhering to protection standards.
"What I've experienced from businesses that I've worked with is that they have gone above and beyond to do everything that they can to not only protect their employees, but to make sure they're protecting their clients that come in," said Reynolds. "It's a balance. I think it would be very hard to identify where somebody was exposed to the COVID-19."
Democrats opposed the legislation, saying it could allow “bad actors” to slip through the cracks with impunity. Reynolds calls statements that the legislation favors businesses over infected individuals “unfair and inaccurate.”
"What we can continue to do is to provide testing to work with our businesses to give the employees the assurance to test multiple times to make sure they are still testing negative," said Reynolds. "At that time, to identify somebody who was asymptomatic that tests positive so we can do a case investigation and start to identify what the scope of that looks like."
Iowa currently reports 22,520 total positive cases with 13,566 recovered. The state says 628 people have died from COVID-19.