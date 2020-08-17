(Cedar Rapids) – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds Monday saw first hand the damage a derecho left in its wake last week.
FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor joined the governor in touring several communities ransacked by the storm tearing through a good portion of the state August 10th. Speaking at a press conference in Cedar Rapids Monday afternoon, Reynolds says she and the rest of her group left their vehicles at times to talk to storm victims and utility crews working to restore power outages across the region.
“Honestly, as we had the chance to drive around,” said Reynolds, “there really just aren’t words to describe the devastation that we’ve witnessed. Although restoring power to homes and businesses are a priority, the recovery from the storm will take longer, and it’s going to be much more than just flipping a switch. It’s going to be a long road of recovery for tens of thousands of neighbors and friends.”
More than 200 Iowa National Guard solders are aiding recovery efforts in Linn County and other areas hit by the storm. Guard Adjutant General Ben Corell says soldiers from units based in Cedar Rapids, Keokuk, Middletown, Ottumwa and Sioux City are providing support in recovery efforts.
“Iowa National Guard soldiers and airmen have assisted with debris removal, and direct support of utility companies’ line crews,” said Corell. “We’re working in partnership with them, gaining access to roadways and right of ways. We have dozens of chainsaws, skid loaders, end loaders and dump trucks, clearing and moving the aftermath of this storm, allowing power to be restored as quickly and safely as possible.”
Terry Kouba is senior vice president of utility operations for Alliant Energy. Kouba says about 2,000 crew members from as far away as Nova Scotia are working day and night to restore electricity to the hardest hit areas. Kouba says at least 90% of Alliant’s customers impacted by the derecho are expected to have power restored by the end of the day Tuesday. He says roughly half of the company’s customers lost electricity in the storm, which resembled an inland hurricane.
“We’re in the fourth quarter of this event,” said Kouba. “Please know that if you don’t see us working in your neighborhood, it doesn’t mean that we’re not working to restore your service. In many places, we are building toward you, and once we get an electrical feed into the area, we’ll restore service.”
As of 2 p.m. Monday, Kouba says 72% of the affected communities had power restored. President Trump Monday signed a federal disaster area for the counties impacted by the storm. The president will travel to Cedar Rapids Tuesday to tour some of the damaged areas.