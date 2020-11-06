(Clarinda) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says the state's small businesses are finding ways to adapt and overcome during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reynolds was in Clarinda Friday afternoon as part of swing through the southwest part of the state. Reynolds toured Sonriser's Popcream, an ice cream and gourmet popcorn shop founded in 2015 by James and Brenda Martin. During the tour, Reynolds says she was impressed with how the small business was able to quadruple production and increase its wholesale business while their retail side slowed due to the pandemic.
"It always is heartwarming to see that they are still surviving through the pandemic," said Reynolds. "I know they were able to get a loan from IEDA -- or a grant -- so that's been helpful too. That's been consistent what I've heard as I traveled and visited with businesses across the state."
The Martins recently participated in the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program that provides small business owners education, capital and business support to help grow their business. Reynolds says programs like that help entrepreneurs with a passion take the next step in their business journey.
"It has been an amazing program for the state of Iowa," said Reynolds. "I've talked to countless businesses that have had the opportunity to go through it. And every one of them have just been so grateful to the program. They said they probably wouldn't still be in business if it hadn't been for Goldman Sachs. That's incredible. Especially in a rural community, where a lot of times our businesses just don't have access to programs like that."
With the business hit brought on by COVID-19 throughout the state, Reynolds says she is continuing to find ways to help owners survive. She pointed to gap funding that was available through the Iowa Economic Development Authority that allowed businesses to stay afloat until they could get help from the federal government.
"I've really focused on some small businesses as I've been trying to finish up my 99-county tours," said Reynolds. "I'm really proud of my team. In a relatively short timeline with the federal CARES money that came in, they were able to get that small grant funding out."
Iowa continues to see increasing numbers of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations. Reynolds says she is hoping Iowans will do their part to slow the spread of the virus and allow businesses to continue on.
"Be sure and help us bring these numbers back down to help keep our workforce healthy for our hospitals by masking up, staying home when you're sick, social distancing, washing your hands often," said Reynolds. "If we can help do that, then we can keep our businesses open and our kids in school. That's really, really important for Iowans. Not only for their health, but for their livelihood as well."
Other stops on the tour for Reynolds included the Grand River Wildlife Unit near Kellerton, Ramsey's Market in Lenox and a flood recovery meeting in Hamburg.