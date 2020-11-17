(Des Moines) -- State corrections officials are doing their part to contain a rash of coronavirus cases in Iowa's prison system.
That's according to Governor Kim Reynolds, who commented on the recent outbreaks at state prisons during Tuesday's weekly press conference. Reynolds updated the situation at the Clarinda Correctional Facility--just one of the prisons experiencing an influx of COVID-19 cases.
"After experiencing an outbreak in September," said Reynolds, "new cases were once again identified at the Clarinda Correctional Facility in late October. Mass testing of the population was conducted, and to date, 547 positive cases have been identified, and 79% are now recovered."
Reynolds says 742 total cases were reported at the Anamosa State Prison. Of those, 64% of the cases have recovered. Another 370 positive cases were reported at the North Central Correctional Facility in Rockwell City. Sixty-seven of the prisoners with COVID have recovered. Overall, the governor is pleased with how state corrections officials have addressed the outbreaks in each facility.
"I want to take this opportunity to commend director (Beth) Skinner and her entire team for their quick action to manage these outbreaks," she said, "from coordinating mass testing with the State Hygienic Lab--which I also need to commend on their effort to turn these around in a quick manner--to making adjustments to staff when their workforce was impacted. The Department of Corrections has done an incredible job of handling this very challenging situation."
Reynolds comments followed Monday night's statewide televised address, in which she issued new public health measures, including mask requirements in indoor facilities and state executive buildings. Reynolds says the rapid rise in coronavirus-related hospitalizations across the state led her to issue the new guidelines.
"I've said from the very beginning that our goal was to make sure we protected the health and well being of Iowans--especially the most vulnerable," said Reynolds, "and that we do everything we can to maintain our health care system, and our health care resources. As we've seen over the last 10 days, we have seen exponentially the number of hospitalizations increase."
For anyone who may be confused over the new requirements, Reynolds says if all else fails, wear a mask.
"Now I don't think you need to wear a mask if you're outdoors, and if there's nobody around, and you're going for a walk," she said. "I don't think if you're driving in your car, and you're by yourself that you need to wear a mask. So, if you need to thinking about if you're indoors--where we know that the potential to spread is increased--and if you're going to be in close proximity for a prolonged period of time--over 15 minutes--then you need to wear a mask."
Iowa's COVID-19 death toll exceeded 2,000 on Tuesday. The state's coronavirus website indicated 2,027 total deaths in the state, with 191,406 total positive cases. Of those, 109,997 cases have recovered thus far.