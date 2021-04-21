(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is urging those who have not yet been vaccinated to get a COVID-19 shot.
Iowa currently ranks 15th in the country with 37% of all adults being fully vaccinated, while 53% of adults have received at least one dose of a vaccine. Even as the percentages continue to climb, Reynolds says demand for the vaccine is starting to wane, especially since the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused last week.
"Unfortunately, Iowa and states across the nation are seeing a decline in uptake of vaccine since the J&J announcement," said Reynolds. "As a result, this week 43 counties have declined some or all of their vaccine allocation for next week, so that supply doesn't exceed the current demand."
Among the KMAland counties declining all or a portion of their vaccine allotments this week are Adams, Audubon, Cass, Fremont, Taylor and Union counties. Montgomery County officials announced this week that they would be turning down their allotment for next week. Reynolds says state officials are sending the refused doses to other areas of the state where demand is greater.
"Vaccine supply that's been declined is being re-allocated to more populous counties and metro areas where demand is still higher," said Reynolds. "But even in larger communities, clinics are now filling up over the course of a couple days, rather than just a few hours. Some pharmacies are seeing appointments remain still open. This shift isn't unique to Iowa. Vaccine hesitancy is beginning to become a real factor across the country."
Reynolds is urging against vaccine hesitancy throughout the state. She says 50% of adults between 18 and 39 said they would wait to get a vaccine. She says vaccine hesitancy is most prevalent among young adults.
"These results likely reflect a sense of security among younger adults who typically experience only mild illness from the virus and are generally less concerned about preventative care," said Reynolds. "Whatever the reasons, it's important to understand why certain groups may be hesitant so we can continue to do everything that we can to take a more targeted approach to providing the information and vaccination options that are most relevant for them."
Reynolds says getting a COVID-19 vaccine is important as more variants of the virus make their way into Iowa. State officials last week confirmed a case of the P.1 or Brazil variant of COVID-19.
"The emergence of the new COVID-19 variants is to be expected and it's normal with any type of virus," said Reynolds. "The flu virus is constantly changing, which is why we're vaccinated for it annually to protect ourselves from the next strain that research suggests may be the most common during the upcoming flu season. So recent news that a COVID-19 vaccine booster may be needed within a year of the initial vaccination and perhaps every year isn't surprising. It's just how we continue to deal with these types of infectious diseases."
Reynolds says her office is continuing outreach and education efforts to encourage young adults to get a COVID-19 vaccine. The state is also continuing to send doses to colleges around the state to get students vaccinated before they return home for summer break.