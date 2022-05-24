(Clarinda) -- Efforts to rezone two Clarinda properties continue Wednesday night.
Meeting at 5 p.m. at Clarinda City Hall, the Clarinda City Council holds the second reading of amendment to city ordinances rezoning 1015 East Stuart Street from R-1 residential to I-2 heavy industrial. Council members approved the first reading at its previous meeting, during which City Administrator Gary McClarnon says the move would clear the way for a renovation to a Page County Fairgrounds building.
"We were approached by a member of the Fair Board," said McClarnon. "They wanted to add-on to one of the buildings on the fairgrounds, and they wanted to come clear out to the property line. Well, we got to looking at it and I honestly was surprised that it was zoned residential down there. That should have been changed years ago, but legally we can't let them do that until we rezone it."
Also scheduled is the second reading of a rezoning of a parking lot at 300 East Main Street from R-3 multifamily residential to C-1 commercial. McClarnon says the zoning change could help bring a new business to the area. Regardless of whether the deal happens, he says the zoning amendment makes sense.
"Even if this deal would fall through, I still feel like it's a good thing to do," said McClarnon. "It does open it up for another business that could potentially go in there. I don't really see anybody ever tearing out that concrete and putting a house there, so I think a commercial zoning would actually attract a business there."
Other agenda items include the third reading of an ordinance amendment deleting special speed restrictions, and the approval of street closures for the 2022 Glenn Miller Festival.