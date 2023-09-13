(Imogene) -- The public is invited to a ribbon cutting this weekend in Imogene for a new space designed to raise awareness for mental health.
The Sons and Daughters of Imogene are hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony Sunday from noon-2 p.m. at the new Irish Rose Forest at 404 3rd Street in Imogene. Carla Kucirek says the space was created from a dilapidated property utilizing a grant from the Fremont County Community Foundation.
"Over the last couple of years, the community organization Sons and Daughters of Imogene and a bunch of volunteers -- at least 30 people have laid their hands on this land -- re-worked it and cleared the pit, leveled, tiled, cleared trees, hung hammocks and created a little walking path," said Kucirek. "We've got picnic tables there and benches now and some art work."
In addition to officially opening the space, Kucirek says the ceremony Sunday will provide the public a chance to connect with local organization that can help with mental health.
"We plan on having several tables with the ISU Extension Office, Parent Partners, Shenandoah Medical Center, NAMI Southwest Iowa, St. Patrick's Catholic Church and maybe even a few other mental health agencies who will be there," said Kucirek. "They will have tables, brochures, flyers and just be available to the public as a way to reach out and improve the stigma that's attached with mental health and illness."
Kucirek says the forest is designed to provide a space for anyone to relax.
"We plan on having some little art projects like worry rock painting, and we'll have some music in the background," said Kucirek. "It will be a nice, peaceful nature background with hammocks. Everyone can take a ride in the hammocks and see what that looks like to look through the trees up above us. And then we'll do our ribbon cutting. We'll have some snacks and some family-friendly beverages."
