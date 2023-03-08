(Shenandoah) -- One of Shenandoah's newest downtown businesses receives a formal christening Thursday.
Shenandoah's Chamber and Industry Association holds a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. for Lemon Fresh Laundry at 601 West Sheridan Avenue. Though it actually opened for business in late January, the official grand opening takes place more than a year after the Shenandoah City Council approved the sale of the former RadioShack property to Sorensen Auto for construction of the new laundromat. Manager Kathy Silvestre recently told KMA News the business will spur more activity for other merchants.
"Most people aren't just going to sit here and watch their clothes spin around in a machine," said Silvestre. "They will find something to do, whether it's to go eat. go shop or look at people's windows. The goal is to bring business to downtown, and not just to us."
The Lemon Fresh Laundry is open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.