Richardson County Election Results
|President/Vice President
|Votes
|Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence
|2981
|Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris
|981
|Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen
|56
|United States Senator
|Ben Sasse
|2941
|Chris Janicek
|669
|Gene Siadek
|190
|Write-In
|73
|United States Representative - District 3
|Adrian Smith
|2927
|Mark Elworth Jr.
|779
|Dustin C. Hobbs
|124
|County Commissioner - District 2
|David D. Sickel
|1256
|County Commissioner - District 3
|Rick Karas
|981
|Philip Hitchcock
|374
|State Legislature - District 1
|Julie Slama
|2815
|Janet Palmtag
|1057
|Judicial Retention - Jeffrey J. Funke
|Yes
|2137
|No
|1140
|Judicial Retention - Thomas E. Stine
|Yes
|2128
|No
|1093
|Judicial Retention - Dirk V. Block
|Yes
|2094
|No
|1119
|Judicial Retention - Julie D. Smith
|Yes
|2256
|No
|1107
|Judicial Retention - Rick Schreiner
|Yes
|2081
|No
|1139
|Judicial Retention - Curtis L. Mashman
|Yes
|2376
|No
|1209
|Southeast Community College Board of Governors - District 2
|Kathy Boellstorff
|1718
|Chad Aldrich
|1214
|Southeast Community College Board of Governors - At Large
|Neal Stenberg
|1770
|Timothy R. Cerveny
|1055
|Nemaha Natural Resources District Board of Directors - Subdistrict 8
|Eldon Snoke
|535
|Nemaha Natural Resources District Board of Directors - Subdistrict 9
|Jon Keithley
|1298
|Nemaha Natural Resources District Board of Directors - Subdistrict 10
|James Gerweck
|1565
|Educational Service Unit No. 4 - District 2
|Lana Willman
|3024
|Educational Service Unit No. 4 - District 4
|Amy Clark
|170
|Falls City Council - Ward 1
|Amber Holle
|525
|Falls City Council - Ward 2
|Kaylie Ractliffe
|377
|Falls City Council - Ward 3
|Carla Rhodd
|382
|Falls City Council - Ward 4
|Jim Wisdom
|301
|Falls City Airport Authority (Elect 2)
|Shawn Fouraker
|1382
|David Mullins
|1327
|Humboldt City Council - Ward 1
|Larry Stauffer
|135
|Humboldt City Council - Ward 2
|Stacey J. Edmundson
|169
|Humboldt Mayoral Recall
|Yes
|161
|No
|219
|District 56 School Board (Elect 3)
|Dan Jones
|2135
|Scott Hollens
|2021
|June Bowers
|2020
|District 70 School Board (Elect 3)
|Kyle Hilgenfeld
|756
|Michael Kanel
|683
|Crystal Dunekacke
|608
|Leah M. Reyes
|389
|Grant Reynolds
|286
|District 23 School Board (Elect 3)
|Blayne Behrends
|0
|Thomas Teten
|0
|Write-In
|0
|District 1 School Board (Elect 3)
|John Hunzeker
|1
|Jason Vetrovsky
|1
|Mary F. Moser
|1
|Barada Village Board of Trustees (Elect 3)
|Write-In
|15
|Dawson Village Board of Trustees (Elect 2)
|Bill Koch
|50
|Write-In
|32
|Preston Village Board of Trustees (Elect 3)
|Write-In
|10
|Rulo Village Board of Trustees (Elect 2)
|Hannah Barber
|48
|Becky Simmonds
|39
|Kraig Coonce
|31
|Hannah Popejoy
|25
|Salem Village Board of Trustees (Elect 3)
|Mary Jane Wessel
|46
|Lindie Catlin
|41
|Richard Rowland
|22
|Warren H. Vogele
|18
|Shubert Village Board of Trustees (Elect 3)
|Tomas R. Borrego
|64
|Will Surman
|52
|Donna Lockard
|50
|Stella Village Board of Trustees (Elect 3)
|Jim Donahoe
|70
|Heath Stanley
|71
|Verdon Village Board of Trustees (Elect 3)
|Lois Miller
|69
|Gary Lynn Cochran
|64
|Vicky L. Cochran
|39
|Jacob A. Bents
|30
|Wade Lowe
|18
|Constitutional Amendment 1
|For
|2123
|Against
|1543
|Constitutional Amendment 2
|For
|2004
|Against
|1541
|Initiative Measure 428
|For
|2790
|Against
|807
|Initiative Measure 429
|For
|2478
|Against
|1276
|Initiative Measure 430
|For
|2483
|Against
|1291
|Initiative Measure 431
|For
|2580
|Against
|1171