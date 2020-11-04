Richardson County Election Results

President/Vice President Votes
Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence 2981
Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris 981
Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen 56
United States Senator
Ben Sasse 2941
Chris Janicek 669
Gene Siadek 190
Write-In 73
United States Representative - District 3
Adrian Smith 2927
Mark Elworth Jr. 779
Dustin C. Hobbs 124
County Commissioner - District 2
David D. Sickel 1256
County Commissioner - District 3
Rick Karas 981
Philip Hitchcock 374
State Legislature - District 1
Julie Slama 2815
Janet Palmtag 1057
Judicial Retention - Jeffrey J. Funke
Yes 2137
No 1140
Judicial Retention - Thomas E. Stine
Yes 2128
No 1093
Judicial Retention - Dirk V. Block
Yes 2094
No 1119
Judicial Retention - Julie D. Smith
Yes 2256
No 1107
Judicial Retention - Rick Schreiner
Yes 2081
No 1139
Judicial Retention - Curtis L. Mashman
Yes 2376
No 1209
Southeast Community College Board of Governors - District 2
Kathy Boellstorff 1718
Chad Aldrich 1214
Southeast Community College Board of Governors - At Large
Neal Stenberg 1770
Timothy R. Cerveny 1055
Nemaha Natural Resources District Board of Directors - Subdistrict 8
Eldon Snoke 535
Nemaha Natural Resources District Board of Directors - Subdistrict 9
Jon Keithley 1298
Nemaha Natural Resources District Board of Directors - Subdistrict 10
James Gerweck 1565
Educational Service Unit No. 4 - District 2
Lana Willman 3024
Educational Service Unit No. 4 - District 4
Amy Clark 170
Falls City Council - Ward 1
Amber Holle 525
Falls City Council - Ward 2
Kaylie Ractliffe 377
Falls City Council - Ward 3
Carla Rhodd 382
Falls City Council - Ward 4
Jim Wisdom 301
Falls City Airport Authority (Elect 2)
Shawn Fouraker 1382
David Mullins 1327
Humboldt City Council - Ward 1
Larry Stauffer 135
Humboldt City Council - Ward 2
Stacey J. Edmundson 169
Humboldt Mayoral Recall
Yes 161
No 219
District 56 School Board (Elect 3)
Dan Jones 2135
Scott Hollens 2021
June Bowers 2020
District 70 School Board (Elect 3)
Kyle Hilgenfeld 756
Michael Kanel 683
Crystal Dunekacke 608
Leah M. Reyes 389
Grant Reynolds 286
District 23 School Board (Elect 3)
Blayne Behrends 0
Thomas Teten 0
Write-In 0
District 1 School Board (Elect 3)
John Hunzeker 1
Jason Vetrovsky 1
Mary F. Moser 1
Barada Village Board of Trustees (Elect 3)
Write-In 15
Dawson Village Board of Trustees (Elect 2)
Bill Koch 50
Write-In 32
Preston Village Board of Trustees (Elect 3)
Write-In 10
Rulo Village Board of Trustees (Elect 2)
Hannah Barber 48
Becky Simmonds 39
Kraig Coonce 31
Hannah Popejoy 25
Salem Village Board of Trustees (Elect 3)
Mary Jane Wessel 46
Lindie Catlin 41
Richard Rowland 22
Warren H. Vogele 18
Shubert Village Board of Trustees (Elect 3)
Tomas R. Borrego 64
Will Surman 52
Donna Lockard 50
Stella Village Board of Trustees (Elect 3)
Jim Donahoe 70
Heath Stanley 71
Verdon Village Board of Trustees (Elect 3)
Lois Miller 69
Gary Lynn Cochran 64
Vicky L. Cochran 39
Jacob A. Bents 30
Wade Lowe 18
Constitutional Amendment 1
For 2123
Against 1543
Constitutional Amendment 2
For 2004
Against 1541
Initiative Measure 428
For 2790
Against 807
Initiative Measure 429
For 2478
Against 1276
Initiative Measure 430
For 2483
Against 1291
Initiative Measure 431
For 2580
Against 1171

